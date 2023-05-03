Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Region of Crete
  4. Lasithi Regional Unit
  5. District of Agios Nikolaos
  6. Townhouses

Mountain View Townhouses for Sale in koinoteta limnon, Greece

Townhouse To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
3 room townhouse in Limnes, Greece
3 room townhouse
Limnes, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 3
€ 105,000
For sale maisonette of 130 sq.meters in Crete. The maisonette has 3 levels. The ground floor…

Properties features in koinoteta limnon, Greece

with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go