Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Region of Crete
  4. Lasithi Regional Unit
  5. District of Agios Nikolaos

Seaview Residential properties for Sale in koinoteta limnon, Greece

1 property total found
Townhouse in Limnes, Greece
Townhouse
Limnes, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 38,000
Old House for sale in Limnes village, near Neapoli town, Lasithi. This 70 sqm old stone hous…

Properties features in koinoteta limnon, Greece

with mountain view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go