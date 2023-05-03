Show property on map Show properties list
  2. Greece
  3. Region of Crete
  4. Lasithi Regional Unit
  5. District of Agios Nikolaos

Residential properties for sale in koinoteta limnon, Greece

5 properties total found
3 room townhouse in Limnes, Greece
3 room townhouse
Limnes, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 3
€ 105,000
For sale maisonette of 130 sq.meters in Crete. The maisonette has 3 levels. The ground floor…
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Limnes, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Limnes, Greece
8 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 495,000
For sale 2-storey house of 202 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of 3 bedrooms, …
Townhouse in Limnes, Greece
Townhouse
Limnes, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 25,000
Old house for sale in Limnes village, near Neapoli town, Lasithi. This 60 sqm old stone hous…
Townhouse in Limnes, Greece
Townhouse
Limnes, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 38,000
Old House for sale in Limnes village, near Neapoli town, Lasithi. This 70 sqm old stone hous…
Townhouse 6 bedrooms in Limnes, Greece
Townhouse 6 bedrooms
Limnes, Greece
7 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 38,000
For sale is an old house of 60 sq.m. in Limnes village, near Neapoli town. On the ground flo…

