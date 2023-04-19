Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Region of Crete
  4. Lasithi Regional Unit
  5. District of Agios Nikolaos

Seaview Residential properties for Sale in koinoteta kastelliou phournes, Greece

1 property total found
3 room cottagein Kastelli, Greece
3 room cottage
Kastelli, Greece
5 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 200,000
For sale 2-storey house of 120 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of 3 bedrooms, …

Properties features in koinoteta kastelliou phournes, Greece

with mountain view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir