Seaview Residential properties for Sale in koinoteta kastellianon, Greece

Soon there will be properties
Villa Villain Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Villa Villa
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 2
€ 1,199,088
For sale 1-storey villa of 280 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. There is a fireplace and air condi…
Cottage 12 bedroomsin nerantza, Greece
Cottage 12 bedrooms
nerantza, Greece
16 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 899,316
For sale 3-storey house of 510 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The ground floor consists …
Cottage 4 bedroomsin Plagiari, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Plagiari, Greece
6 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 219,833
For sale 3-storey house of 185 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The semi-basement c…
1 room apartmentin Municipality of Athens, Greece
1 room apartment
Municipality of Athens, Greece
2 Number of rooms 57 m² 3/1 Floor
€ 365,861
For sale apartment of 57 sq.m in Athens. The apartment is located on the fourth floor and co…
Cottage 5 bedroomsin Kriopigi, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Kriopigi, Greece
8 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 339,742
For sale 2-storey house of 240 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists…
2 room housein Toroni, Greece
2 room house
Toroni, Greece
1 bath 80 m² Number of floors 3
€ 200,000
These fully furnished maisonettes are located in a picturescue village named Toroni in Sitho…
5 room housein Region of Crete, Greece
5 room house
Region of Crete, Greece
7 Number of rooms 256 m²
€ 914,652
For sale 2-storey villa of 256 sq.m on the island of Crete. The first floor consists of 2 be…
2 room apartmentin Athens, Greece
2 room apartment
Athens, Greece
1 bath 117 m² 4 Floor
€ 327,000
A, Apartment 117 sq.m., painted, 1 level, 4th floor, at residential area, year of constructi…
3 room apartmentin Chaniotis, Greece
3 room apartment
Chaniotis, Greece
2 bath 85 m²
€ 169,958
Property Code: 3-1104 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Pallini Chaniotis for €175.000 . This 85 sq. …
5 room housein Peloponnese Region, Greece
5 room house
Peloponnese Region, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 350 m²
Price on request
Property Code: 11462 - House FOR SALE in Kranidi Chinitsa for €700.000. This 350 sq. m. Hous…
2 room apartmentin Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece
2 room apartment
Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece
2 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 319,757
For sale apartment of 140 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is located on the second …
2 room apartmentin Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
2 room apartment
Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
1 bath 90 m²
€ 110,000
Property Code: HPS1102 - Apartment FOR SALE in Menemeni Center for €110.000. This 90 sq. m. …

