UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Greece
New houses in Greece
All new buildings in Greece
7
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Greece
Residential
Apartment in Greece
Studio apartment
House in Greece
Villa
Cottage
Townhouse
Chalet
Land in Greece
Luxury Properties in Greece
Find an Agent in Greece
Real estate agencies in Greece
Agents in Greece
Commercial
All commercial properties in Greece
Shop
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Investment
Warehouse
Other
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Greece
Find an Agent in Greece
Real estate agencies in Greece
Agents in Greece
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Greece
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Penthouse
House
Castle
Chalet
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Duplex
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Greece
Region of Crete
Heraklion Regional Unit
District of Minoa Pediados
Seaview Residential properties for Sale in koinoteta kastellianon, Greece
Clear all
Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Preferable language
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use.
Terms of use
.
I have read and agree to
the rules for the processing of personal data
.
Contact seller
Similar properties in the surrounding area
Villa Villa
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 2
€ 1,199,088
For sale 1-storey villa of 280 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. There is a fireplace and air condi…
Cottage 12 bedrooms
nerantza, Greece
16 Number of rooms
3 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 899,316
For sale 3-storey house of 510 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The ground floor consists …
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Plagiari, Greece
6 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 219,833
For sale 3-storey house of 185 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The semi-basement c…
1 room apartment
Municipality of Athens, Greece
2 Number of rooms
57 m²
3/1 Floor
€ 365,861
For sale apartment of 57 sq.m in Athens. The apartment is located on the fourth floor and co…
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Kriopigi, Greece
8 Number of rooms
3 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 339,742
For sale 2-storey house of 240 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists…
2 room house
Toroni, Greece
1 bath
80 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 200,000
These fully furnished maisonettes are located in a picturescue village named Toroni in Sitho…
5 room house
Region of Crete, Greece
7 Number of rooms
256 m²
€ 914,652
For sale 2-storey villa of 256 sq.m on the island of Crete. The first floor consists of 2 be…
2 room apartment
Athens, Greece
1 bath
117 m²
4 Floor
€ 327,000
A, Apartment 117 sq.m., painted, 1 level, 4th floor, at residential area, year of constructi…
3 room apartment
Chaniotis, Greece
2 bath
85 m²
€ 169,958
Property Code: 3-1104 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Pallini Chaniotis for €175.000 . This 85 sq. …
5 room house
Peloponnese Region, Greece
5 Number of rooms
2 bath
350 m²
Price on request
Property Code: 11462 - House FOR SALE in Kranidi Chinitsa for €700.000. This 350 sq. m. Hous…
2 room apartment
Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece
2 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 319,757
For sale apartment of 140 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is located on the second …
2 room apartment
Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
1 bath
90 m²
€ 110,000
Property Code: HPS1102 - Apartment FOR SALE in Menemeni Center for €110.000. This 90 sq. m. …
Properties features in koinoteta kastellianon, Greece
with mountain view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map