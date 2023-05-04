Show property on map Show properties list
  2. Greece
  3. Region of Crete
  4. Lasithi Regional Unit
  5. District of Agios Nikolaos

Mountain View Residential properties for Sale in koinoteta karydiou mirampellou, Greece

Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Similar properties in the surrounding area

2 room apartment in Kavala Prefecture, Greece
2 room apartment
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 125 m²
Floor 1
€ 170,000
6 room house in Central Macedonia, Greece
6 room house
Central Macedonia, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Area 330 m²
€ 420,000
2 room apartment in Chaniotis, Greece
2 room apartment
Chaniotis, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
€ 190,000
1 room apartment in Neoi Epivates, Greece
1 room apartment
Neoi Epivates, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 1/1
€ 110,000
3 room house in Region of Crete, Greece
3 room house
Region of Crete, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 97 m²
€ 500,000
1 room apartment in Palaio Faliro, Greece
1 room apartment
Palaio Faliro, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
€ 48,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Loutraki, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Loutraki, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 210,000
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms in Nea Raidestos, Greece
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Nea Raidestos, Greece
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
€ 950,000
2 room apartment in Nea Michaniona, Greece
2 room apartment
Nea Michaniona, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 2/1
Price on request
Villa 5 room villa in Greece, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
Greece, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 300 m²
€ 2,500,000
Villa 6 room villa in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Villa 6 room villa
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 5
Number of floors 1
€ 1,500,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Rizia, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Rizia, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 65,000

