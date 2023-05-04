Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Region of Crete
  4. Lasithi Regional Unit
  5. District of Agios Nikolaos

Residential properties for sale in koinoteta karydiou mirampellou, Greece

Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use. Terms of use.

Similar properties in the surrounding area

House in Nea Iraklitsa, Greece
House
Nea Iraklitsa, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 92 m²
€ 265,000
5 room house in Macedonia - Thrace, Greece
5 room house
Macedonia - Thrace, Greece
Rooms 7
Area 350 m²
€ 750,000
4 room house in Pyrgadikia, Greece
4 room house
Pyrgadikia, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 120 m²
Floor -1
€ 420,000
2 room house in Peloponnese Region, Greece
2 room house
Peloponnese Region, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Price on request
2 room apartment in Ormos Prinou, Greece
2 room apartment
Ormos Prinou, Greece
Bedrooms 2
€ 350,000
Villa 9 room villa in Ano Mera, Greece
Villa 9 room villa
Ano Mera, Greece
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 4
Area 655 m²
€ 3,470,000
House in Macedonia - Thrace, Greece
House
Macedonia - Thrace, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 200 m²
€ 1,200,000
4 room house in Municipality of Athens, Greece
4 room house
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 464,000
3 room apartment in Athens, Greece
3 room apartment
Athens, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Floor 2/1
€ 1,600,000
6 room house in Macedonia - Thrace, Greece
6 room house
Macedonia - Thrace, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Area 250 m²
€ 600,000
2 room apartment in Athens, Greece
2 room apartment
Athens, Greece
Rooms 2
Floor 2/1
Price on request
8 room house in Greece, Greece
8 room house
Greece, Greece
Rooms 8
Area 500 m²
Floor -1
€ 1,450,000

Properties features in koinoteta karydiou mirampellou, Greece

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir