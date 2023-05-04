Show property on map Show properties list
  2. Greece
  3. Region of Crete
  4. Heraklion Regional Unit
  5. District of Viannos

Seaview Residential properties for Sale in koinoteta kalamiou, Greece

Soon there will be properties
2 room house in Peloponnese Region, Greece
2 room house
Peloponnese Region, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Price on request
5 room apartment in Athens, Greece
5 room apartment
Athens, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
€ 1,260,000
4 room apartment in Peloponnese Region, Greece
4 room apartment
Peloponnese Region, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 160 m²
Price on request
1 room Cottage in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
1 room Cottage
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
€ 215,000
2 room apartment in Moschato, Greece
2 room apartment
Moschato, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 1/1
€ 150,000
Villa 3 room villa in Kriopigi, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
Kriopigi, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 111 m²
€ 190,959
3 room house in Paliouri, Greece
3 room house
Paliouri, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 210 m²
€ 295,000
Villa 4 room villa in demos kassandras, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
demos kassandras, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 420 m²
€ 1,629,526
Townhouse in Lefkimmi, Greece
Townhouse
Lefkimmi, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 130,000
3 room house in Fourka, Greece
3 room house
Fourka, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 126 m²
€ 165,000
3 room apartment in Municipal unit of Stavroupoli, Greece
3 room apartment
Municipal unit of Stavroupoli, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 97 m²
€ 150,000
1 room apartment in Palio, Greece
1 room apartment
Palio, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
€ 139,000

with mountain view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
