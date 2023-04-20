UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Greece
New houses in Greece
All new buildings in Greece
7
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Greece
Residential
Apartment in Greece
Studio apartment
House in Greece
Villa
Cottage
Townhouse
Chalet
Land in Greece
Luxury Properties in Greece
Find an Agent in Greece
Real estate agencies in Greece
Agents in Greece
Commercial
All commercial properties in Greece
Shop
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Investment
Warehouse
Other
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Greece
Find an Agent in Greece
Real estate agencies in Greece
Agents in Greece
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Greece
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Penthouse
House
Castle
Chalet
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Duplex
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Greece
Region of Crete
Lasithi Regional Unit
District of Sitia
Mountain View Residential properties for Sale in koinoteta hagiou georgiou seteias tourtoulon, Greece
Clear all
Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Preferable language
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use.
Terms of use
.
I have read and agree to
the rules for the processing of personal data
.
Contact seller
Similar properties in the surrounding area
Villa 4 room villa
Chaniotis, Greece
3 bath
200 m²
€ 1,162,535
This three-story modern-style dwelling with 200 sq meters is a joy to behold and is well-app…
3 room townhouse
Neo Rysio, Greece
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 199,352
For sale maisonette of 146 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki .The maisonette has 2 le…
9 room house
Greece, Greece
2 bath
80 m²
€ 122,000
Charming townhouse in excellent condition in southeast Corfu. A private, concreted access ro…
Villa 3 room villa
Fourka, Greece
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 299,028
For sale 1-storey villa of 134 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. consists of 3 bedrooms, l…
2 room house
Greece, Greece
310 m²
€ 360,765
For sale 3-storey cottage with an area of 310 sq.m in Athens. The first floor consists of a …
3 room house
Macedonia - Thrace, Greece
5 Number of rooms
202 m²
€ 481,020
For sale 2-storey villa of 202 sq.m on the peninsula of Athos, the region of Halkidiki. The …
1 room Cottage
Kefalas, Greece
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 124,595
For sale 1-storey house of 100 sq.meters in Crete. The house consists of one bedroom, living…
2 room apartment
Peloponnese Region, Greece
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
80 m²
Price on request
Property Code: 1682 - Apartment FOR SALE in Nafplio Center for €120.000 . This 80 sq. m. Ap…
2 room apartment
Ampelokipi - Menemeni Municipality, Greece
1 bath
1 Floor
€ 93,000
Property Code: 3-955 - Apartment FOR SALE in Ampelokipoi Skeparni for €93.000 . This 90 sq. …
2 room apartment
Chaidari, Greece
1 bath
81 m²
€ 160,000
3 room apartment
Finikia, Greece
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
3/1 Floor
€ 299,028
For sale under construction. old construction. Apartment of 175 sq.meters in Crete. The apar…
2 room house
Rethymni Municipality, Greece
1 bath
204 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 77,679
In Down Poros, a village located 25 km southwest of the city of Rethymnon and very close to …
Properties features in koinoteta hagiou georgiou seteias tourtoulon, Greece
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map