Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Region of Crete
  4. Lasithi Regional Unit
  5. District of Sitia

Mountain View Residential properties for Sale in koinoteta hagiou georgiou seteias tourtoulon, Greece

Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use. Terms of use.

Similar properties in the surrounding area

Villa 4 room villain Chaniotis, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Chaniotis, Greece
3 bath 200 m²
€ 1,162,535
This three-story modern-style dwelling with 200 sq meters is a joy to behold and is well-app…
3 room townhousein Neo Rysio, Greece
3 room townhouse
Neo Rysio, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 199,352
For sale maisonette of 146 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki .The maisonette has 2 le…
9 room housein Greece, Greece
9 room house
Greece, Greece
2 bath 80 m²
€ 122,000
Charming townhouse in excellent condition in southeast Corfu. A private, concreted access ro…
Villa 3 room villain Fourka, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
Fourka, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 299,028
For sale 1-storey villa of 134 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. consists of 3 bedrooms, l…
2 room housein Greece, Greece
2 room house
Greece, Greece
310 m²
€ 360,765
For sale 3-storey cottage with an area of 310 sq.m in Athens. The first floor consists of a …
3 room housein Macedonia - Thrace, Greece
3 room house
Macedonia - Thrace, Greece
5 Number of rooms 202 m²
€ 481,020
For sale 2-storey villa of 202 sq.m on the peninsula of Athos, the region of Halkidiki. The …
1 room Cottagein Kefalas, Greece
1 room Cottage
Kefalas, Greece
2 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 124,595
For sale 1-storey house of 100 sq.meters in Crete. The house consists of one bedroom, living…
2 room apartmentin Peloponnese Region, Greece
2 room apartment
Peloponnese Region, Greece
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 80 m²
Price on request
Property Code: 1682 - Apartment FOR SALE in Nafplio Center for €120.000 . This 80 sq. m. Ap…
2 room apartmentin Ampelokipi - Menemeni Municipality, Greece
2 room apartment
Ampelokipi - Menemeni Municipality, Greece
1 bath 1 Floor
€ 93,000
Property Code: 3-955 - Apartment FOR SALE in Ampelokipoi Skeparni for €93.000 . This 90 sq. …
2 room apartmentin Chaidari, Greece
2 room apartment
Chaidari, Greece
1 bath 81 m²
€ 160,000
3 room apartmentin Finikia, Greece
3 room apartment
Finikia, Greece
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 3/1 Floor
€ 299,028
For sale under construction. old construction. Apartment of 175 sq.meters in Crete. The apar…
2 room housein Rethymni Municipality, Greece
2 room house
Rethymni Municipality, Greece
1 bath 204 m² Number of floors 1
€ 77,679
In Down Poros, a village located 25 km southwest of the city of Rethymnon and very close to …

Properties features in koinoteta hagiou georgiou seteias tourtoulon, Greece

with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir