Realting.com
Greece
Region of Crete
Lasithi Regional Unit
District of Sitia
Residential properties for sale in koinoteta hagiou georgiou seteias tourtoulon, Greece
Similar properties in the surrounding area
4 room apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
2 bath
145 m²
€ 300,000
Property Code: HPS3513 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Kalamaria Agios Ioannis for €300.000 . This …
3 room cottage
Epanomi, Greece
3 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 64,789
For sale 0-storey house of 78 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. There is a fireplace.The owners wil…
Villa 5 room villa
Prinos, Greece
6 Number of rooms
3 bath
Number of floors 2
€ 1,096,436
For sale 2-storey villa of 250 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. The ground floor consists…
3 room apartment
Athens, Greece
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
1/1 Floor
€ 348,866
For sale under construction. Apartment of 119 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated…
3 room apartment
Region of Crete, Greece
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
1/1 Floor
€ 373,785
For sale Apartment of 113 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. It…
3 room cottage
tarsina, Greece
1 bath
124 m²
€ 160,000
Corinth Perigiali village detached house of 124sq.m. on a plot of 500 sq.m. elavated ground …
1 room apartment
Athens, Greece
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
-1/1 Floor
€ 36,880
For sale Apartment of 40 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the semi-basement…
2 room apartment
Athens, Greece
3 Number of rooms
5/1 Floor
€ 3,139,794
For sale under construction. Apartment of 60 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated …
3 room house
Greece, Greece
220 m²
€ 601,276
For sale 2-storey cottage with an area of 220 square meters on the Sithonia Peninsula, the H…
3 room townhouse
Skala Fourkas, Greece
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 214,303
For sale maisonette of 86 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki .The maisonette has 3 levels. T…
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Sozopoli, Greece
9 Number of rooms
4 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 647,894
For sale 2-storey house of 230 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists of 2 bedro…
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Nea Skioni, Greece
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 104,660
For sale maisonette of 70 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki .The maisonette has 2 levels. T…
