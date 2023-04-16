Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Region of Crete
  4. Lasithi Regional Unit
  5. District of Agios Nikolaos
  6. Townhouses

Seaview Townhouses for Sale in koinoteta hagiou antoniou, Greece

Townhouse To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
3 room townhousein District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
3 room townhouse
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 3
€ 399,000
For sale maisonette of 248 sq.meters in Crete .The maisonette has 3 levels. The basement con…

Properties features in koinoteta hagiou antoniou, Greece

with mountain view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir