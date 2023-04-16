Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Region of Crete
  4. Lasithi Regional Unit
  5. District of Agios Nikolaos

Residential properties for sale in koinoteta hagiou antoniou, Greece

4 properties total found
Villa 2 room villain District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Villa 2 room villa
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
3 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 2
€ 411,300
For sale 2-storey villa of 120 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of living room …
Villa 3 room villain District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
4 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 2
€ 442,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 130 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of living room …
3 room townhousein District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
3 room townhouse
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 3
€ 399,000
For sale maisonette of 248 sq.meters in Crete .The maisonette has 3 levels. The basement con…
Townhouse 2 bedroomsin District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 50,000
For sale an old house of 100 sq.m. in Vrahasi village, Lasithi region, Crete. The property h…

Properties features in koinoteta hagiou antoniou, Greece

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir