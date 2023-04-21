Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Residential properties for Sale in koinoteta elountas, Greece

21 property total found
Villa 5 room villa in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
8 Number of rooms 5 bath Number of floors 3
Price on request
For sale 3-storey villa of 740 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of 3 bedrooms, …
Villa 3 room villa in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
4 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 2,000,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 250 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of one bedroom,…
Cottage 8 bedrooms in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Cottage 8 bedrooms
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
9 Number of rooms 5 bath Number of floors 4
€ 890,000
For sale 4-storey house of 280 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of living room,…
Villa 3 room villa in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 2
€ 600,000
For sale under construction 3-storey villa of 302 sq.meters in Crete. The semi-basement cons…
Villa 3 room villa in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 3,199,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 220 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of living room,…
Villa 5 room villa in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
6 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
Price on request
For sale 3-storey villa of 172 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms, …
Villa 3 room villa in Elounda, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
Elounda, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 3
€ 600,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 150 sq.meters in Crete. The semi-basement consists of one bedroom…
Cottage 4 bedrooms in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 550,000
For sale 3-storey house of 150 sq.meters in Crete. The semi-basement consists of 2 bedrooms,…
Villa 3 room villa in Elounda, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
Elounda, Greece
3 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,596,000
We offer for sale, luxury villas in a residential complex on the island of Crete. The comple…
Villa 3 room villa in Elounda, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
Elounda, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 700,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 135 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms, …
Villa Villa in Elounda, Greece
Villa Villa
Elounda, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,440,000
We offer for sale two villas of similar layout on the island of Crete. The properties have a…
Villa 4 room villa in Elounda, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Elounda, Greece
6 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 2,560,000
Τhe Villa is 295 m2 and boasts 4 bedrooms (one of them is a separate studio) which can a…
Villa 3 room villa in Elounda, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
Elounda, Greece
5 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 2,560,000
The villa has 3 bedrooms with 3 bathrooms and it can accommodate 6 people. On the upper floo…
Villa 5 room villa in Epano Elounda, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
Epano Elounda, Greece
5 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 3,000,000
The villa comprises with a spacious open-plan kitchen and living room, the tower, laundry ro…
Villa 5 room villa in Epano Elounda, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
Epano Elounda, Greece
6 Number of rooms 6 bath Number of floors 1
Price on request
For sale 3-storey villa of 230 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of 3 bedrooms, …
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Elounda, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Elounda, Greece
6 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 289,000
For sale 2-storey house of 179 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms, …
Cottage 4 bedrooms in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
6 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 800,000
For sale 3-storey house of 300 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of living room …
1 room Cottage in Elounda, Greece
1 room Cottage
Elounda, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 86,000
For sale old construction 1-storey house of 57 sq.meters in Crete. A view of the city, the s…
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Elounda, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Elounda, Greece
5 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 500,000
For sale 2-storey house of 115 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of one bedroom,…
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Elounda, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Elounda, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 230,000
For sale two-storey house of 100 sq.m. in Elounda, only 100 meters from the sea. The house c…
Villa Villa in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Villa Villa
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 900,000
For sale villa in Crete, total area 170sqm on a plot of 750sqm. More specifically, the villa…

