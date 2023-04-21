UAE
Mountain View Residential properties for Sale in koinoteta elountas, Greece
21 property total found
New
Villa 5 room villa
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
8 Number of rooms
5 bath
Number of floors 3
Price on request
For sale 3-storey villa of 740 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of 3 bedrooms, …
Villa 3 room villa
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 2,000,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 250 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of one bedroom,…
Cottage 8 bedrooms
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
9 Number of rooms
5 bath
Number of floors 4
€ 890,000
For sale 4-storey house of 280 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of living room,…
Villa 3 room villa
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 2
€ 600,000
For sale under construction 3-storey villa of 302 sq.meters in Crete. The semi-basement cons…
Villa 3 room villa
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 3,199,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 220 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of living room,…
Villa 5 room villa
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
6 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 1
Price on request
For sale 3-storey villa of 172 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms, …
Villa 3 room villa
Elounda, Greece
5 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 3
€ 600,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 150 sq.meters in Crete. The semi-basement consists of one bedroom…
Cottage 4 bedrooms
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
5 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 550,000
For sale 3-storey house of 150 sq.meters in Crete. The semi-basement consists of 2 bedrooms,…
Villa 3 room villa
Elounda, Greece
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 700,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 135 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms, …
Villa Villa
Elounda, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 1,440,000
We offer for sale two villas of similar layout on the island of Crete. The properties have a…
Villa 4 room villa
Elounda, Greece
6 Number of rooms
3 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 2,560,000
Τhe Villa is 295 m2 and boasts 4 bedrooms (one of them is a separate studio) which can a…
Villa 3 room villa
Elounda, Greece
5 Number of rooms
3 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 2,560,000
The villa has 3 bedrooms with 3 bathrooms and it can accommodate 6 people. On the upper floo…
Villa 5 room villa
Epano Elounda, Greece
5 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 3,000,000
The villa comprises with a spacious open-plan kitchen and living room, the tower, laundry ro…
Villa 5 room villa
Epano Elounda, Greece
6 Number of rooms
6 bath
Number of floors 1
Price on request
For sale 3-storey villa of 230 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of 3 bedrooms, …
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Elounda, Greece
6 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 289,000
For sale 2-storey house of 179 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms, …
1 room Cottage
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
3 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 96,000
For sale 2-storey house of 100 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of one bedroom,…
Cottage 4 bedrooms
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
6 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 800,000
For sale 3-storey house of 300 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of living room …
1 room Cottage
Elounda, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 86,000
For sale old construction 1-storey house of 57 sq.meters in Crete. A view of the city, the s…
3 room apartment
Elounda, Greece
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
1/1 Floor
€ 180,000
For sale Apartment of 92 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. It …
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Elounda, Greece
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 230,000
For sale two-storey house of 100 sq.m. in Elounda, only 100 meters from the sea. The house c…
Villa Villa
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 900,000
For sale villa in Crete, total area 170sqm on a plot of 750sqm. More specifically, the villa…
