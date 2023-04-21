Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Cottages for Sale in koinoteta elountas, Greece

Cottage 8 bedrooms in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Cottage 8 bedrooms
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
9 Number of rooms 5 bath Number of floors 4
€ 890,000
For sale 4-storey house of 280 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of living room,…
Cottage 4 bedrooms in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 550,000
For sale 3-storey house of 150 sq.meters in Crete. The semi-basement consists of 2 bedrooms,…
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Elounda, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Elounda, Greece
6 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 289,000
For sale 2-storey house of 179 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms, …
Cottage 4 bedrooms in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
6 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 800,000
For sale 3-storey house of 300 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of living room …
1 room Cottage in Elounda, Greece
1 room Cottage
Elounda, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 86,000
For sale old construction 1-storey house of 57 sq.meters in Crete. A view of the city, the s…
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Elounda, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Elounda, Greece
5 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 500,000
For sale 2-storey house of 115 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of one bedroom,…
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Elounda, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Elounda, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 230,000
For sale two-storey house of 100 sq.m. in Elounda, only 100 meters from the sea. The house c…

