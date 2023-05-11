Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Region of Crete
  4. Lasithi Regional Unit
  5. District of Agios Nikolaos
  6. Villas

Mountain View Villas for Sale in koinoteta broucha, Greece

Villa 5 room villa in Vrouchas, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
Vrouchas, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
Price on request
Villa 4 room villa in Vrouchas, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Vrouchas, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 1
Price on request
Villa Villa in Vrouchas, Greece
Villa Villa
Vrouchas, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 1,000,000
Villa 2 room villa in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Villa 2 room villa
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
Price on request
Villa 3 room villa in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 230,000

