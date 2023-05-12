Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Region of Crete
  4. Lasithi Regional Unit
  5. District of Agios Nikolaos
  6. Villas

Mountain View Villas for Sale in koinoteta brachasiou, Greece

Villa 4 room villa in Sisi, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Sisi, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 1
€ 1,390,000
For sale 1-storey villa of 290 sq.meters in Crete. consists of 4 bedrooms, living room with …
Villa 4 room villa in Agia Varvara, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Agia Varvara, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 350,000
For sale under construction 2-storey villa of 112 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consi…
Villa 4 room villa in Sisi, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Sisi, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 960,000
For sale under construction 3-storey villa of 380 sq.meters in Crete. The semi-basement cons…

