Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Greece
  4. Brachasi Community
  5. Villas

Villas for sale in Brachasi Community, Greece

Villa To archive
Clear all
4 properties total found
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Sisi, Greece
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Sisi, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 290 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey villa of 290 sq.meters in Crete. consists of 4 bedrooms, living room with …
€1,39M
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Sisi, Greece
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Sisi, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 380 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction 3-storey villa of 380 sq.meters in Crete. The semi-basement cons…
€960,000
Villa Villa with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Sisi, Greece
Villa Villa with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Sisi, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 360 m²
Number of floors 1
Villa for sale in Crete. The villa is furnished, has an outdoor pool, fully equipped kitchen…
€1,10M
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Agia Varvara, Greece
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Agia Varvara, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 114 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction 2-storey villa of 114 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consi…
€260,000

Properties features in Brachasi Community, Greece

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir