  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Region of Crete
  4. Lasithi Regional Unit
  5. District of Agios Nikolaos
  6. Townhouses

Mountain View Townhouses for Sale in koinoteta brachasiou, Greece

3 properties total found
3 room townhouse in Vrachasi, Greece
3 room townhouse
Vrachasi, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 3
€ 35,000
For sale old 3-level house of 99 sqm. in Vrahasi village, Crete. The residence consists of o…
3 room townhouse in Vrachasi, Greece
3 room townhouse
Vrachasi, Greece
Rooms 4
Number of floors 1
€ 90,000
For sale maisonette of 120 sq.meters in Crete. The maisonette has 2 levels. The ground floor…
Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Vrachasi, Greece
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Vrachasi, Greece
Rooms 5
Number of floors 1
€ 33,000
For sale is an old stone house of 120 sq.m. in Vrahasi, Crete. The two floor house consists …

