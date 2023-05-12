Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Residential properties for Sale in koinoteta brachasiou, Greece

11 properties total found
Villa 4 room villa in Sisi, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Sisi, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 1
€ 1,390,000
For sale 1-storey villa of 290 sq.meters in Crete. consists of 4 bedrooms, living room with …
Villa 4 room villa in Agia Varvara, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Agia Varvara, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 350,000
For sale under construction 2-storey villa of 112 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consi…
3 room townhouse in Vrachasi, Greece
3 room townhouse
Vrachasi, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 3
€ 35,000
For sale old 3-level house of 99 sqm. in Vrahasi village, Crete. The residence consists of o…
3 room cottage in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
3 room cottage
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
€ 215,000
For sale under construction 3-storey house of 300 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consi…
3 room townhouse in Vrachasi, Greece
3 room townhouse
Vrachasi, Greece
Rooms 4
Number of floors 1
€ 90,000
For sale maisonette of 120 sq.meters in Crete. The maisonette has 2 levels. The ground floor…
Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Vrachasi, Greece
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Vrachasi, Greece
Rooms 5
Number of floors 1
€ 33,000
For sale is an old stone house of 120 sq.m. in Vrahasi, Crete. The two floor house consists …
Villa 4 room villa in Sisi, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Sisi, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 960,000
For sale under construction 3-storey villa of 380 sq.meters in Crete. The semi-basement cons…
1 room Cottage in Agia Varvara, Greece
1 room Cottage
Agia Varvara, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
€ 89,000
For sale 1-storey house of 48 sq.meters in Crete. The house consists of one bedroom, living …
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Agia Varvara, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Agia Varvara, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 200,000
Suggested for sale a two-storey maisonette in the wider area of ​​Sisi, Crete. It is 100sqm …
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Agia Varvara, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Agia Varvara, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
€ 250,000
For sale 2-storey house of 100 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of one bedroom,…
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Agia Varvara, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Agia Varvara, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
€ 225,000
For sale 2-storey house of 100 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of one bedroom,…

