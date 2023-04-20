Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Region of Crete
  4. Lasithi Regional Unit
  5. District of Agios Nikolaos

Residential properties for sale in koinoteta boulismenes, Greece

Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use. Terms of use.

Similar properties in the surrounding area

3 room cottagein Municipality of Corinth, Greece
3 room cottage
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 109,644
For sale 2-storey house of 150 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The ground floor consists …
4 room housein Macedonia - Thrace, Greece
4 room house
Macedonia - Thrace, Greece
5 Number of rooms 160 m²
€ 1,402,976
For sale 3-storey villa of 160 square meters on the Kassandra Peninsula, the Halkidiki regio…
4 room housein Greece, Greece
4 room house
Greece, Greece
2 bath 218 m²
€ 600,000
3 room apartmentin Greece, Greece
3 room apartment
Greece, Greece
3 Number of rooms 3/1 Floor
€ 259,158
For sale Apartment of 84 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the floor. It Fla…
1 room apartmentin Sozopoli, Greece
1 room apartment
Sozopoli, Greece
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 1/1 Floor
€ 144,530
For sale under construction. Apartment of 50 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The apartment is situa…
3 room apartmentin Nea Peramos, Greece
3 room apartment
Nea Peramos, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 116 m² 3 Floor
€ 175,000
Apartment for sale in Nea Peramos, Eleitheres of Kavala Prefecture for 175.000€ (Listing No …
9 room housein Greece, Greece
9 room house
Greece, Greece
4 bath 300 m²
€ 550,000
This house for sale in Kinopiast is located in a quiet area, on the outskirts of the village…
3 room housein Kefalas, Greece
3 room house
Kefalas, Greece
3 bath
€ 320,000
This home for sale in Apokoronas, Chania is located in the village of Kefalas. It is a maiso…
3 room cottagein tarsina, Greece
3 room cottage
tarsina, Greece
1 bath 124 m²
€ 160,000
Corinth Perigiali village detached house of 124sq.m. on a plot of 500 sq.m. elavated ground …
3 room apartmentin Municipality of Athens, Greece
3 room apartment
Municipality of Athens, Greece
4 Number of rooms 236 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 481,020
For sale apartment of 236 sq.m in Attica. The apartment is located on the second floor and c…
1 room apartmentin Kalathas, Greece
1 room apartment
Kalathas, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 244,206
For sale Apartment of 120 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on the floor. It Fla…
4 room housein triadi, Greece
4 room house
triadi, Greece
4 Number of rooms 171 m² -1 Floor
€ 390,829

Properties features in koinoteta boulismenes, Greece

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir