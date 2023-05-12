Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Region of Crete
  4. Lasithi Regional Unit
  5. District of Sitia

Mountain View Residential properties for Sale in koinoteta armenon, Greece

Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use. Terms of use.

Similar properties in the surrounding area

3 room townhouse in nerantza, Greece
3 room townhouse
nerantza, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 118,000
For sale maisonette of 115 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The maisonette has 3 levels. T…
3 room cottage in Nea Fokea, Greece
3 room cottage
Nea Fokea, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 430,000
For sale 3-storey house of 145 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists…
3 room apartment in Chaniotis, Greece
3 room apartment
Chaniotis, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
€ 595,740
Property Code: HPS3 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Pallini Chaniotis for €590.000 . This 110 sq. m…
1 room Cottage in Gouvia, Greece
1 room Cottage
Gouvia, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 430,000
Building for sale in Corfu island. The building consist of three floors. On the first floor …
1 room apartment in Nea Chrani, Greece
1 room apartment
Nea Chrani, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 3/1
€ 78,000
For sale apartment of 50 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the 3r…
Villa 5 room villa in Chaniotis, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
Chaniotis, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 160 m²
€ 504,865
Property Code: HPS3291 - Villa FOR SALE in Pallini Chaniotis for €500.000 . This 160 sq. m. …
3 room house in Eleutherna, Greece
3 room house
Eleutherna, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
€ 360,000
This amazing stone villa for sale in Rethymno, is located in the village of Eleutherna. The …
Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Neochorouda, Greece
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Neochorouda, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
€ 295,000
For sale maisonette of 172 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 3 levels. The first…
2 room apartment in Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
2 room apartment
Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
€ 141,086
Property Code: HPS3226 - Apartment FOR SALE in Eleftherio-Kordelio Neo Kordelio for €140.000…
Villa 3 room villa in Greece, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
Greece, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 224 m²
€ 750,000
1 room apartment in The Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
1 room apartment
The Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 2/1
€ 230,000
For sale apartment of 55 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The apartment is situated on the…
Cottage 6 bedrooms in Agia Triada, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Agia Triada, Greece
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
€ 160,000
For sale 3-storey house of 230 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The semi-basement c…

Properties features in koinoteta armenon, Greece

with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir