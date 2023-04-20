UAE
Realting.com
Greece
Region of Crete
Heraklion Regional Unit
District of Viannos
Mountain View Residential properties for Sale in koinoteta ano biannou, Greece
Similar properties in the surrounding area
House
Greece, Greece
1 bath
60 m²
€ 200,000
This house for sale in Kontokali is located in a quiet area, just minutes from the internati…
2 room house
Peloponnese Region, Greece
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
110 m²
Price on request
Property Code: 1838 - House FOR SALE in Kranidi Petrothalassa for €170.000 . This 110 sq. m.…
House
Athens, Greece
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
45 m²
€ 125,000
The apartment with partial sea view consists of two rooms, a kitchen and a bathroom with a t…
3 room house
Peloponnese Region, Greece
3 Number of rooms
3 bath
200 m²
Price on request
Property Code: 1554 - House FOR SALE in North Kinouria Astros for €350.000 . This 200 sq. m.…
House
Athens, Greece
Price on request
Euroland offer an extensive design and construction service and specialize in building high …
9 room house
Greece, Greece
2 bath
78 m²
€ 148,000
This charming house is located in a quiet location in the Kato Corakiana area, just 5 minute…
3 room cottage
demos pellas, Greece
5 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 2
€ 169,449
For sale 3-storey house of 180 sq.meters in North Greece. The ground floor consists of livin…
1 room apartment
Municipality of Dafni - Ymittos, Greece
2 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 224,271
For sale under construction.Duplex of 67 sq.meters in Athens The duplex is situated on the s…
1 room apartment
Athens, Greece
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
1/1 Floor
€ 54,822
For sale Apartment of 51 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. It…
1 room Cottage
Tagarades, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 777,473
For saleunder construction 3-storey house of 250 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. E…
1 room apartment
Korydallos, Greece
2 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 27,909
For sale Apartment of 47 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the ground floor.…
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 264,141
For sale 2-storey house of 172 sq.meters in Rhodes island. The ground floor consists of livi…
