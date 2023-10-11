Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Greece
  4. St. Stephen's Community
  5. Apartments

Mountain View Apartments for Sale in St. Stephen's Community, Greece

3 BHK
3
Apartment To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
2 room apartment with mountain view, with city view in Makrygialos, Greece
2 room apartment with mountain view, with city view
Makrygialos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 143 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 143 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. co…
€230,000

Properties features in St. Stephen's Community, Greece

with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
989 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir