Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Region of Crete
  4. Lasithi Regional Unit
  5. District of Sitia
  6. Townhouses

Townhouses for sale in koinoteta achladion, Greece

Townhouse To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Townhouse 2 bedroomsin Kimouriotis, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Kimouriotis, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 85,000
For sale under construction maisonette of 70 sq.meters in Crete .The maisonette has 2 levels…

Properties features in koinoteta achladion, Greece

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir