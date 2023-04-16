Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Region of Crete
  4. Chania Regional Unit
  5. Kissamos Municipality
  6. Kissamos
  7. Villas

Mountain View Villas for Sale in Kissamos, Greece

Villa To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Villa 3 room villain Kissamos, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
Kissamos, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 1,100,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 450 sq.meters in Crete. The semi-basement consists of one storero…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir