Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Region of Crete
  4. Chania Regional Unit
  5. Kissamos Municipality
  6. Villas

Pool Villas for sale in Kissamos Municipality, Greece

Villa To archive
Clear all
2 properties total found
Villa 3 room villa in Nopigia, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
Nopigia, Greece
Rooms 3
Number of floors 1
€ 485,000
For sale is a beautiful house of 100 sq.m. near Kolymvari, in Chania of Crete island. The 3 …
Villa 3 room villa in Potamida, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
Potamida, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 1,280,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 100 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of one bedroom,…

Properties features in Kissamos Municipality, Greece

with mountain view
with sea view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir