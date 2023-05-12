Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Region of Crete
  4. Chania Regional Unit
  5. Kissamos Municipality
  6. Townhouses

Seaview Townhouses for Sale in Kissamos Municipality, Greece

Kissamos
9
Townhouse To archive
Clear all
2 properties total found
3 room townhouse in Kissamos, Greece
3 room townhouse
Kissamos, Greece
Rooms 3
Number of floors 1
€ 305,000
For sale maisonette of 80 sq.meters in Crete. The maisonette has one level. The owners will …
3 room townhouse in Kissamos, Greece
3 room townhouse
Kissamos, Greece
Rooms 3
Number of floors 1
€ 305,000
For sale maisonette of 84 sq.meters in Crete. The maisonette has one level. The owners will …

Properties features in Kissamos Municipality, Greece

with mountain view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir