Residential properties for sale in Kissamos, Greece

12 properties total found
2 room housein Kissamos, Greece
2 room house
Kissamos, Greece
1 bath
€ 350,000
This traditional classic style house for sale in Kastelli, Kissamos, Chania, is a very well …
Townhouse 4 roomsin Kissamos, Greece
Townhouse 4 rooms
Kissamos, Greece
4 Number of rooms Number of floors 2
€ 365,000
For sale maisonette of 99 sq.meters in Crete .The maisonette has 2 levels. The owners will b…
Townhouse 2 roomsin Korfalonas, Greece
Townhouse 2 rooms
Korfalonas, Greece
2 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 305,000
For sale maisonette of 91 sq.meters in Crete . The maisonette has one level. The owners will…
Villa 4 room villain Korfalonas, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Korfalonas, Greece
4 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 485,000
For sale 1-storey villa of 100 sq.meters in Crete. The owners will be leaving the furniture …
Townhouse 4 roomsin Korfalonas, Greece
Townhouse 4 rooms
Korfalonas, Greece
4 Number of rooms Number of floors 2
€ 305,000
For sale maisonette of 80 sq.meters in Crete .The maisonette has 2 levels. The owners will b…
3 room townhousein Kissamos, Greece
3 room townhouse
Kissamos, Greece
3 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 305,000
For sale maisonette of 84 sq.meters in Crete . The maisonette has one level. The owners will…
3 room townhousein Kissamos, Greece
3 room townhouse
Kissamos, Greece
3 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 290,000
For sale maisonette of 80 sq.meters in Crete .The maisonette has 2 levels. The owners will b…
3 room townhousein Kissamos, Greece
3 room townhouse
Kissamos, Greece
3 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 290,000
For sale is a maisonette of 80 sq.m. in Chania region, Crete. The two storey modern property…
Townhouse 2 roomsin Kissamos, Greece
Townhouse 2 rooms
Kissamos, Greece
2 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 290,000
For sale maisonette of 80 sq.meters in Crete . The maisonette has one level. The owners will…
3 room townhousein Kissamos, Greece
3 room townhouse
Kissamos, Greece
3 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 305,000
For sale maisonette of 80 sq.meters in Crete . The maisonette has one level. The owners will…
3 room townhousein Kissamos, Greece
3 room townhouse
Kissamos, Greece
3 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 305,000
For sale maisonette of 84 sq.meters in Crete . The maisonette has one level. The owners will…
Villa 3 room villain Kissamos, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
Kissamos, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 1,100,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 450 sq.meters in Crete. The semi-basement consists of one storero…
