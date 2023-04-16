Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Macedonia and Thrace
  4. Central Macedonia
  5. demos kilkis

Mountain View Residential properties for Sale in Kilkis, Greece

7 properties total found
Cottage 4 bedroomsin Dorkada, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Dorkada, Greece
6 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 2
€ 125,000
For sale 2-storey house of 152 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
Cottage 4 bedroomsin Elliniko, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Elliniko, Greece
5 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 190,000
For sale 1-storey house of 117 sq.meters in central Greece. The house consists of 4 bedrooms…
3 room cottagein Dorkada, Greece
3 room cottage
Dorkada, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 2
€ 350,000
For sale 2-storey house of 200 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
Cottage 4 bedroomsin demos kilkis, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
demos kilkis, Greece
5 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 535,000
For sale 1-storey house of 150 sq.meters in North Greece. The house consists of 4 bedrooms, …
Cottage 5 bedroomsin Ano Poroia, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Ano Poroia, Greece
6 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 100,000
For sale 2-storey house of 145 sq.meters in Serres. The ground floor consists of one bedroom…
Cottage 5 bedroomsin Gallikos, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Gallikos, Greece
7 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 380,000
For sale 3-storey house of 440 sq.meters in North Greece. The semi-basement consists of livi…
3 room cottagein Dorkada, Greece
3 room cottage
Dorkada, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 3
€ 130,000
For sale 3-storey house of 250 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The semi-basement c…

