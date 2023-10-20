Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Greece
  4. Kilkis
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Kilkis, Greece

cottages
8
House To archive
Clear all
9 properties total found
3 room cottage with mountain view in Xylopoli, Greece
3 room cottage with mountain view
Xylopoli, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 320 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 320 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The ground floor consists of one s…
€180,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms with mountain view in Dorkada, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with mountain view
Dorkada, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 152 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey house of 152 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
€125,000
3 room cottage with mountain view, with furnishings in Dorkada, Greece
3 room cottage with mountain view, with furnishings
Dorkada, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey house of 200 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
€350,000
Villa 4 room villa with swimming pool, with furnishings in Dorkada, Greece
Villa 4 room villa with swimming pool, with furnishings
Dorkada, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 300 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The semi-basement c…
€550,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms with furnishings in Nea Santa, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with furnishings
Nea Santa, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 320 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 4-storey house of 320 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
€280,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings in Municipality of Kilkis, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings
Municipality of Kilkis, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 150 sq.meters in North Greece. The house consists of 4 bedrooms, …
€535,000
Cottage 5 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings in Gallikos, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings
Gallikos, Greece
Rooms 7
Area 440 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 440 sq.meters in North Greece. The semi-basement consists of livi…
€380,000
1 room Cottage with furnishings in Mikrokambos, Greece
1 room Cottage with furnishings
Mikrokambos, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 100 sq.meters in North Greece. The house consists of one bedroom,…
€88,000
3 room cottage with mountain view, with furnishings in Dorkada, Greece
3 room cottage with mountain view, with furnishings
Dorkada, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey house of 250 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The semi-basement c…
€140,000

Properties features in Kilkis, Greece

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir