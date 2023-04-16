Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Macedonia and Thrace
  4. Central Macedonia
  5. Cottages

Mountain View Cottages for Sale in Kilkis Regional Unit, Greece

demos kilkis
11
Kilkis
10
Cottage To archive
Clear all
7 properties total found
Cottage 4 bedroomsin Dorkada, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Dorkada, Greece
6 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 2
€ 125,000
For sale 2-storey house of 152 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
Cottage 4 bedroomsin Elliniko, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Elliniko, Greece
5 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 190,000
For sale 1-storey house of 117 sq.meters in central Greece. The house consists of 4 bedrooms…
3 room cottagein Dorkada, Greece
3 room cottage
Dorkada, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 2
€ 350,000
For sale 2-storey house of 200 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
Cottage 4 bedroomsin demos kilkis, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
demos kilkis, Greece
5 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 535,000
For sale 1-storey house of 150 sq.meters in North Greece. The house consists of 4 bedrooms, …
Cottage 5 bedroomsin Ano Poroia, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Ano Poroia, Greece
6 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 100,000
For sale 2-storey house of 145 sq.meters in Serres. The ground floor consists of one bedroom…
Cottage 5 bedroomsin Gallikos, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Gallikos, Greece
7 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 380,000
For sale 3-storey house of 440 sq.meters in North Greece. The semi-basement consists of livi…
3 room cottagein Dorkada, Greece
3 room cottage
Dorkada, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 3
€ 130,000
For sale 3-storey house of 250 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The semi-basement c…

Properties features in Kilkis Regional Unit, Greece

with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir