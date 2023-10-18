Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Greece
  4. Keratea
  5. Villas

Villas for sale in Keratea, Greece

Villa 6 room villa with furnishings in Keratea, Greece
Villa 6 room villa with furnishings
Keratea, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 4
Area 700 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 700 sq.meters in Attica. The semi-basement consists of one bedroo…
€1,20M
Villa 5 room villa with mountain view, with furnishings in Kouvaras, Greece
Villa 5 room villa with mountain view, with furnishings
Kouvaras, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Area 464 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 464 sq.meters in Attica. The semi-basement consists of one bedroo…
€800,000
Mir