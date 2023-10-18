Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Greece
  4. Keratea
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Keratea, Greece

House To archive
Clear all
6 properties total found
3 room house with Bedrooms in Kouvaras, Greece
3 room house with Bedrooms
Kouvaras, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 276 m²
Property Code: 1462 - FOR SALE 3 Bedrooms, House of total surface 276 sq.m, 2 levels in Ko…
€250,000
Villa 6 room villa with furnishings in Keratea, Greece
Villa 6 room villa with furnishings
Keratea, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 4
Area 700 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 700 sq.meters in Attica. The semi-basement consists of one bedroo…
€1,20M
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings in Kouvaras, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings
Kouvaras, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 150 sq.meters in Attica. The maisonette has 2 levels. The second floo…
€300,000
Villa 5 room villa with mountain view, with furnishings in Kouvaras, Greece
Villa 5 room villa with mountain view, with furnishings
Kouvaras, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Area 464 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 464 sq.meters in Attica. The semi-basement consists of one bedroo…
€800,000
Cottage 5 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Keratea, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Keratea, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Area 320 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 320 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of 4 bedrooms,…
€440,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms with swimming pool, with mountain view, with furnishings in Keratea, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with swimming pool, with mountain view, with furnishings
Keratea, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 150 sq.meters in Attica. The house consists of 2 bedrooms, living…
€580,000
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir