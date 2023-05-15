Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Attica
  4. Regional Unit of Central Athens
  5. Municipality of Athens
  6. Keratea
  7. Cottages

Mountain View Cottages for Sale in Keratea, Greece

Cottage To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Keratea, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Keratea, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 1
€ 440,000
For sale 2-storey house of 320 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of 4 bedrooms,…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir