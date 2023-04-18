Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Macedonia and Thrace
  4. Eastern Macedonia and Thrace
  5. Kavala Prefecture
  6. Keramoti

Residential properties for sale in Keramoti, Greece

4 properties total found
Cottage 6 roomsin Keramoti, Greece
Cottage 6 rooms
Keramoti, Greece
6 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 170,000
For sale 0-storey house of 186 sq.meters in Kavala. The owners will be leaving the furniture…
9 room apartmentin Keramoti, Greece
9 room apartment
Keramoti, Greece
10 Number of rooms 4 bath 290 m² 1 Floor
€ 370,000
Apartment complex for sale in Keramoti of Kavala Prefecture for 370.000€ (Listing No 037). A…
2 room housein Monastiraki, Greece
2 room house
Monastiraki, Greece
2 Number of rooms 2 bath 80 m²
€ 120,000
Kavala Prefecture, Keramoti, Monastiraki: Excellent and bright Detached house of 80 sq.m. on…
Cottage 2 bedroomsin Chaidefto, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Chaidefto, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 230,000
For sale 1-storey house of 83 sq.meters in Kavala. The house consists of 2 bedrooms, living …
