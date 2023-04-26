Pool Houses for sale in Kefallonia Regional Unit, Greece

Show property on map Show properties list
9 room house in Ioanian Islands, Greece
9 room house
Ioanian Islands, Greece
570 m²
€ 1,980,000
For sale 5-storey cottage with an area of 570 sq.m in Kefalonia. The first floor consists of…
House in Ioanian Islands, Greece
House
Ioanian Islands, Greece
1 Number of rooms 146 m²
€ 375,000
Villa for sale with an area of 146 sq.m in Kefalonia. The villa has an angular location. The…
5 room house in Ioanian Islands, Greece
5 room house
Ioanian Islands, Greece
7 Number of rooms 204 m²
€ 600,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 204 sq.m on the island of Crete. The basement consists of 2 bedro…
6 room house in Ioanian Islands, Greece
6 room house
Ioanian Islands, Greece
8 Number of rooms 346 m²
€ 2,995,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 346 square meters.m in Kefalonia. The basement consists of one be…
Villa 6 room villa in Lixouri, Greece
Villa 6 room villa
Lixouri, Greece
8 Number of rooms 5 bath Number of floors 1
€ 2,995,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 346 sq.meters in Kefalonia. The semi-basement consists of one bed…
Villa Villa in Spartia, Greece
Villa Villa
Spartia, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 375,000
For sale villa of 146 sq.meters in Kefalonia. A magnificent view of the mountain opens up fr…
Cottage 12 bedrooms in Kompothekrata, Greece
Cottage 12 bedrooms
Kompothekrata, Greece
21 Number of rooms 12 bath Number of floors 5
€ 1,980,000
For sale 5-storey house of 570 sq.meters in Kefalonia. The ground floor consists of 4 bedroo…

