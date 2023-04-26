Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Houses for Sale in Kefallonia Regional Unit, Greece

7 properties total found
9 room house in Ioanian Islands, Greece
9 room house
Ioanian Islands, Greece
570 m²
€ 1,980,000
For sale 5-storey cottage with an area of 570 sq.m in Kefalonia. The first floor consists of…
House in Ioanian Islands, Greece
House
Ioanian Islands, Greece
1 Number of rooms 80 m² Number of floors 1
€ 700,000
Three townhouses are offered for sale at the construction stage on the island of Kefalonia. …
5 room house in Ioanian Islands, Greece
5 room house
Ioanian Islands, Greece
7 Number of rooms 204 m²
€ 600,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 204 sq.m on the island of Crete. The basement consists of 2 bedro…
House in Ioanian Islands, Greece
House
Ioanian Islands, Greece
1 Number of rooms 900 m²
€ 1,100,000
Villa for sale with an area of 900 sq.m in Kefalonia under construction. The windows offer s…
1 room Cottage in Loukerata, Greece
1 room Cottage
Loukerata, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 85,000
For sale, a small house of 40 sq.m on a land plot of 750 sqm located in Chavdata, one of the…
Cottage 12 bedrooms in Kompothekrata, Greece
Cottage 12 bedrooms
Kompothekrata, Greece
21 Number of rooms 12 bath Number of floors 5
€ 1,980,000
For sale 5-storey house of 570 sq.meters in Kefalonia. The ground floor consists of 4 bedroo…
Villa Villa in Pesada, Greece
Villa Villa
Pesada, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,100,000
For sale under construction villa of 900 sq.meters in Kefalonia. The owners will be leaving …

