Houses for sale in Kefallonia Regional Unit, Greece

13 properties total found
9 room house in Ioanian Islands, Greece
9 room house
Ioanian Islands, Greece
570 m²
€ 1,980,000
For sale 5-storey cottage with an area of 570 sq.m in Kefalonia. The first floor consists of…
House in Ioanian Islands, Greece
House
Ioanian Islands, Greece
1 Number of rooms 146 m²
€ 375,000
Villa for sale with an area of 146 sq.m in Kefalonia. The villa has an angular location. The…
House in Ioanian Islands, Greece
House
Ioanian Islands, Greece
1 Number of rooms 80 m² Number of floors 1
€ 700,000
Three townhouses are offered for sale at the construction stage on the island of Kefalonia. …
5 room house in Ioanian Islands, Greece
5 room house
Ioanian Islands, Greece
7 Number of rooms 204 m²
€ 600,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 204 sq.m on the island of Crete. The basement consists of 2 bedro…
6 room house in Ioanian Islands, Greece
6 room house
Ioanian Islands, Greece
8 Number of rooms 346 m²
€ 2,995,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 346 square meters.m in Kefalonia. The basement consists of one be…
House in Ioanian Islands, Greece
House
Ioanian Islands, Greece
219 m²
€ 690,000
For sale is a historically significant object built in 1870g in the village of Kaligata in t…
House in Ioanian Islands, Greece
House
Ioanian Islands, Greece
1 Number of rooms 900 m²
€ 1,100,000
Villa for sale with an area of 900 sq.m in Kefalonia under construction. The windows offer s…
Villa 6 room villa in Lixouri, Greece
Villa 6 room villa
Lixouri, Greece
8 Number of rooms 5 bath Number of floors 1
€ 2,995,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 346 sq.meters in Kefalonia. The semi-basement consists of one bed…
1 room Cottage in Loukerata, Greece
1 room Cottage
Loukerata, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 85,000
For sale, a small house of 40 sq.m on a land plot of 750 sqm located in Chavdata, one of the…
Villa Villa in Spartia, Greece
Villa Villa
Spartia, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 375,000
For sale villa of 146 sq.meters in Kefalonia. A magnificent view of the mountain opens up fr…
Cottage 12 bedrooms in Kompothekrata, Greece
Cottage 12 bedrooms
Kompothekrata, Greece
21 Number of rooms 12 bath Number of floors 5
€ 1,980,000
For sale 5-storey house of 570 sq.meters in Kefalonia. The ground floor consists of 4 bedroo…
Villa Villa in Pesada, Greece
Villa Villa
Pesada, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,100,000
For sale under construction villa of 900 sq.meters in Kefalonia. The owners will be leaving …
1 room Cottage in Kourkoumelata, Greece
1 room Cottage
Kourkoumelata, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 690,000
For sale is a historically significant building built in 1870 in the village of Kaligata in …

