Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Macedonia and Thrace
  4. Eastern Macedonia and Thrace
  5. Kavala Prefecture
  6. Villas

Seaview Villas for Sale in Kavala, Greece

Krinides
1
Limenaria
1
Villa To archive
Clear all
7 properties total found
Villa 3 room villa in Potos, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
Potos, Greece
5 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 2
€ 485,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 270 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. The ground floor consists…
Villa Villa in Nea Iraklitsa, Greece
Villa Villa
Nea Iraklitsa, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 5,000,000
For sale villa of 550 sq.meters in Kavala. There are solar panels for water heating, a firep…
Villa 5 room villa in Skala Rachoniou, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
Skala Rachoniou, Greece
7 Number of rooms 5 bath Number of floors 1
€ 1,000,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 300 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. The ground floor consists…
Villa 9 room villa in Nea Iraklitsa, Greece
Villa 9 room villa
Nea Iraklitsa, Greece
16 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 4
€ 2,000,000
For sale 4-storey villa of 806 sq.meters in Kavala. The semi-basement consists of one bedroo…
Villa 4 room villa in Nea Iraklitsa, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Nea Iraklitsa, Greece
6 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 3
€ 600,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 340 sq.meters in Kavala. The semi-basement consists of one bedroo…
Villa 2 room villa in Prinos, Greece
Villa 2 room villa
Prinos, Greece
3 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 3
€ 450,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 130 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. The semi-basement consist…
Villa 6 room villa in Nea Iraklitsa, Greece
Villa 6 room villa
Nea Iraklitsa, Greece
8 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 3
€ 1,200,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 340 sq.meters in Kavala. The ground floor consists of 3 bedrooms,…

Properties features in Kavala, Greece

with mountain view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir