Mountain View Townhouses for Sale in Kavala, Greece

12 properties total found
3 room townhousein Palio, Greece
3 room townhouse
Palio, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 2
€ 220,000
For sale maisonette of 100 sq.meters in Kavala .The maisonette has 2 levels. The ground floo…
Townhouse 4 roomsin Kavala Prefecture, Greece
Townhouse 4 rooms
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
4 Number of rooms Number of floors 3
€ 400,000
For sale a three- storey maisonette of 177 sq.m in the suburbs of Kavala city. The 1st floor…
Townhouse 2 bedroomsin Skala Potamias, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Skala Potamias, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 2
€ 220,000
For sale maisonette of 80 sq.meters on the island of Thassos .The maisonette has 2 levels. T…
Townhouse 4 bedroomsin Skala Marion, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Skala Marion, Greece
8 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 1
€ 430,000
For sale maisonette of 240 sq.meters on the island of Thassos .The maisonette has 4 levels. …
Townhouse 4 bedroomsin Kavala Prefecture, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
6 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 235,000
For sale maisonette of 190 sq.meters in Kavala .The maisonette has 3 levels. The semi-baseme…
3 room townhousein Kavala Prefecture, Greece
3 room townhouse
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 195,000
For sale maisonette of 110 sq.meters in Kavala .The maisonette has 3 levels. The semi-baseme…
3 room townhousein Skala Potamias, Greece
3 room townhouse
Skala Potamias, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 2
€ 150,000
For sale maisonette of 78 sq.meters on the island of Thassos .The maisonette has 2 levels. T…
Townhouse 5 bedroomsin Nea Iraklitsa, Greece
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Nea Iraklitsa, Greece
7 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 3
€ 260,000
For sale maisonette of 180 sq.meters in Kavala .The maisonette has 3 levels. The ground floo…
Townhouse 4 bedroomsin Kavala Prefecture, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
5 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 2
€ 300,000
For sale maisonette of 190 sq.meters in Kavala .The maisonette has 2 levels. The second floo…
Townhouse 2 bedroomsin Skala Potamias, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Skala Potamias, Greece
3 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 3
€ 225,000
For sale maisonette of 107 sq.meters on the island of Thassos .The maisonette has 3 levels. …
Townhouse 2 bedroomsin Skala Potamias, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Skala Potamias, Greece
3 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 2
€ 145,000
For sale maisonette of 80 sq.meters on the island of Thassos .The maisonette has 2 levels. T…
Townhouse 2 bedroomsin Skala Potamias, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Skala Potamias, Greece
4 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 3
€ 190,000
For sale maisonette of 120 sq.meters on the island of Thassos .The maisonette has 3 levels. …

