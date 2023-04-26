Show property on map Show properties list
Pool Residential properties for sale in Kavala, Greece

3 room house in Skala Marion, Greece
3 room house
Skala Marion, Greece
3 Number of rooms 220 m² -1 Floor
€ 670,000
Skala Marion SALE House 3 Bedrooms, 1 Kitchen 4 Bathroom Area: 220 m2, 2 Levels, New buildin…
3 room house in Nea Iraklitsa, Greece
3 room house
Nea Iraklitsa, Greece
3 Number of rooms 109 m² -1 Floor
€ 310,000
Nea Iraklitsa SALE House 3 Bedrooms, 1 Living Room 1 Kitchen 2 Bathroom Area: 109 m2,, New B…
Villa 3 room villa in Potos, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
Potos, Greece
5 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 2
€ 485,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 270 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. The ground floor consists…
Villa Villa in Nea Iraklitsa, Greece
Villa Villa
Nea Iraklitsa, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 5,000,000
For sale villa of 550 sq.meters in Kavala. There are solar panels for water heating, a firep…
Villa 5 room villa in Skala Rachoniou, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
Skala Rachoniou, Greece
7 Number of rooms 5 bath Number of floors 1
€ 1,000,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 300 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. The ground floor consists…

