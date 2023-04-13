UAE
Studios for Sale in Kavala, Greece
11 properties total found
1 room studio apartment
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
45 m²
3 Floor
€ 67,000
Kavala, Center: Exclusively from our office For sale center independent penthouse studio, 45…
Studio apartment 1 bathroom
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
1 bath
35 m²
1 Floor
€ 55,000
Studio for sale in DEPOS, Kavala of Kavala Prefecture for 55.000€ (Listing No ΝΠ594). Anothe…
Studio apartment 1 bathroom
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
1 bath
35 m²
€ 55,000
Studio for sale in DEPOS, Kavala of Kavala Prefecture for 55.000€ (Listing No ΝΠ595). Anothe…
1 room studio apartment
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
45 m²
1 Floor
€ 80,000
Apartment for sale in Center, Kavala of Kavala Prefecture for 80.000€ (Listing No ΝΠ584). An…
1 room studio apartment
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
1 Number of rooms
52 m²
€ 45,000
Kavala: Studio for sale 52 sq.m. on the ground floor of 2 levels. It consists of the lower a…
1 room studio apartment
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
1 Number of rooms
55 m²
1 Floor
€ 90,000
Kavala, Center: Office for sale in a very privileged part of the market. 55 gross and 48 s…
1 room studio apartment
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
49 m²
€ 33,000
Kavala, AGIOS PAVLOS: STUDIO for sale 49 sq.m. The property faces the ground floor of the ap…
2 room Studio apartment
Palio, Greece
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
60 m²
€ 170,000
Apartment for sale in Palio, Kavala of Kavala Prefecture for 170.000€ (Listing No LA156). An…
Studio apartment
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
30 m²
€ 33,000
Studio for sale in Rapsani, Kavala of Kavala Prefecture for 33.000€ (Listing No ΒΓ115). Anot…
1 room studio apartment
Nea Peramos, Greece
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
18 m²
€ 25,000
Studio for sale in Nea Peramos, Eleitheres of Kavala Prefecture for 25.000€ (Listing No ΝΠ25…
1 room studio apartment
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
45 m²
1 Floor
€ 55,000
FOR SALE HOUSE-STUDIO 45 SQM FULLY RENOVATED, 1000 METERS FROM THE CENTRAL SQUARE OF KAVALA,…
