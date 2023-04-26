UAE
Realting.com
Greece
Macedonia and Thrace
Eastern Macedonia and Thrace
Kavala Prefecture
Seaview Residential properties for Sale in Kavala, Greece
Thassos
14
Limenaria
10
Eleftheroupoli
5
Keramoti
5
Krinides
5
53 properties total found
4 room apartment
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
4 Number of rooms
3/1 Floor
€ 215,000
For sale apartment of 120 sq.meters in Kavala. The apartment is situated on the floor. Flat …
3 room house
Skala Marion, Greece
3 Number of rooms
220 m²
-1 Floor
€ 670,000
Skala Marion SALE House 3 Bedrooms, 1 Kitchen 4 Bathroom Area: 220 m2, 2 Levels, New buildin…
6 room house
Nea Iraklitsa, Greece
6 Number of rooms
700 m²
-1 Floor
€ 2,500,000
3 room house
Nea Iraklitsa, Greece
3 Number of rooms
109 m²
-1 Floor
€ 310,000
Nea Iraklitsa SALE House 3 Bedrooms, 1 Living Room 1 Kitchen 2 Bathroom Area: 109 m2,, New B…
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Skala Kallirachis, Greece
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 170,000
For sale 1-storey house of 60 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. The house consists of 2 be…
3 room house
Skala Rachoniou, Greece
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
160 m²
2 Floor
€ 180,000
Thassos, Skala Rachoniou: For sale a newly built house of 160 sq.m. 3 levels in an excellent…
1 room Cottage
Ormos Prinou, Greece
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 144,000
For sale 1-storey house of 43 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. The house consists of one …
3 room house
Elaiochori, Greece
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
200 m²
2 Floor
€ 700,000
For sale 3-storey country house, literally overlooking the sea, with stunning views over the…
Cottage 5 rooms
Kastro, Greece
5 Number of rooms
Number of floors 2
€ 500,000
For sale a detached house with an adjacent plot on one of the most beautiful islands of Aege…
Cottage 6 rooms
Kastro, Greece
6 Number of rooms
Number of floors 2
€ 605,000
For sale a detached house of 240 sq.m on the island of Thassos. The house consists of 2 inde…
3 room apartment
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
3 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 90,000
We offer for sale in the center of Kavala an apartment of 50 sq.m. The flat is located on th…
1 room apartment
Skala Rachoniou, Greece
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
2/1 Floor
€ 220,000
For sale apartment of 213 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. The apartment is situated on t…
1 room Cottage
Skala Marion, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 3
€ 285,000
For sale a three storey house of 408 sq.m. on the island of Thassos. The house consists of 3…
3 room cottage
Skala Kallirachis, Greece
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 265,000
For sale 1-storey house of 96 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. The house consists of 3 be…
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Skala Sotiros, Greece
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 550,000
For sale 1-storey house of 101 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. The house consists of 2 b…
1 room apartment
Thassos, Greece
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
1/1 Floor
€ 110,000
For sale apartment of 70 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. The apartment is situated on th…
Villa 3 room villa
Potos, Greece
5 Number of rooms
3 bath
Number of floors 2
€ 485,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 270 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. The ground floor consists…
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Kalyvia, Greece
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 2
€ 160,000
For sale 3-storey house of 140 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. The semi-basement consist…
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Kalyvia, Greece
4 Number of rooms
Number of floors 2
€ 135,000
For sale 3-storey house of 120 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. The semi-basement consist…
3 room cottage
Chrysi Ammoudia, Greece
5 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 2
€ 100,000
For sale 2-storey house of 130 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. The ground floor consists…
1 room Cottage
Skala Rachoniou, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 2
€ 125,000
For sale a 2-storey house of 124 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. The 1st floor consists …
2 room apartment
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
1/1 Floor
€ 195,000
For sale under construction apartment of 99 sq.meters in Kavala. The apartment is situated o…
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Nea Iraklitsa, Greece
7 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 3
€ 180,000
For sale 2-storey house of 138 sq.meters in Kavala. The first floor consists of 3 bedrooms. …
2 room apartment
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 140,000
For sale apartment of 100 sq.meters in Kavala. The apartment is situated on the ground floor…
Townhouse 4 rooms
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
4 Number of rooms
Number of floors 3
€ 400,000
For sale a three- storey maisonette of 177 sq.m in the suburbs of Kavala city. The 1st floor…
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Skala Potamias, Greece
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 2
€ 220,000
For sale maisonette of 80 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. The maisonette has 2 levels. T…
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Skala Rachoniou, Greece
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 230,000
For sale 2-storey house of 140 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. The ground floor consists…
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Skala Marion, Greece
8 Number of rooms
4 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 430,000
For sale maisonette of 240 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. The maisonette has 4 levels. …
Villa Villa
Nea Iraklitsa, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 5,000,000
For sale villa of 550 sq.meters in Kavala. There are solar panels for water heating, a firep…
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Potamia, Greece
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 65,000
For sale 2-storey house of 84 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. The ground floor consists …
1
2
