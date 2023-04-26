Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Macedonia and Thrace
  4. Eastern Macedonia and Thrace
  5. Kavala Prefecture

Mountain View Residential properties for Sale in Kavala, Greece

Thassos
14
Limenaria
10
Eleftheroupoli
5
Keramoti
5
Krinides
5
46 properties total found
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Zygos, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Zygos, Greece
7 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 3
€ 500,000
For sale 3-storey house of 250 sq.meters in Kavala. The ground floor consists of one bedroom…
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Folia, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Folia, Greece
6 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 2
€ 65,000
For sale under construction 2-storey house of 200 sq.meters in Kavala. The ground floor cons…
Cottage 6 rooms in Kastro, Greece
Cottage 6 rooms
Kastro, Greece
6 Number of rooms Number of floors 2
€ 605,000
For sale a detached house of 240 sq.m on the island of Thassos. The house consists of 2 inde…
3 room apartment in Kavala Prefecture, Greece
3 room apartment
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
3 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 90,000
We offer for sale in the center of Kavala an apartment of 50 sq.m. The flat is located on th…
1 room apartment in Skala Rachoniou, Greece
1 room apartment
Skala Rachoniou, Greece
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 2/1 Floor
€ 220,000
For sale apartment of 213 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. The apartment is situated on t…
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Thassos, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Thassos, Greece
6 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 220,000
For sale 2-storey house of 250 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. The ground floor consists…
1 room Cottage in Skala Marion, Greece
1 room Cottage
Skala Marion, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 3
€ 285,000
For sale a three storey house of 408 sq.m. on the island of Thassos. The house consists of 3…
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Skala Sotiros, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Skala Sotiros, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 550,000
For sale 1-storey house of 101 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. The house consists of 2 b…
1 room Cottage in Theologos, Greece
1 room Cottage
Theologos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 2
€ 160,000
For sale a two storey stone house of 120 sq.m on the island of Thassos. The owner repaired t…
1 room apartment in Thassos, Greece
1 room apartment
Thassos, Greece
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 1/1 Floor
€ 110,000
For sale apartment of 70 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. The apartment is situated on th…
Villa 3 room villa in Potos, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
Potos, Greece
5 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 2
€ 485,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 270 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. The ground floor consists…
2 room apartment in Thassos, Greece
2 room apartment
Thassos, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 100,000
For sale apartment of 75 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. The apartment is situated on th…
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Kalyvia, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Kalyvia, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 2
€ 160,000
For sale 3-storey house of 140 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. The semi-basement consist…
3 room cottage in Chrysi Ammoudia, Greece
3 room cottage
Chrysi Ammoudia, Greece
5 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 2
€ 140,000
For sale 2-storey house of 180 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. The ground floor consists…
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Kalyvia, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Kalyvia, Greece
4 Number of rooms Number of floors 2
€ 135,000
For sale 3-storey house of 120 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. The semi-basement consist…
3 room cottage in Chrysi Ammoudia, Greece
3 room cottage
Chrysi Ammoudia, Greece
5 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 2
€ 100,000
For sale 2-storey house of 130 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. The ground floor consists…
1 room Cottage in Skala Rachoniou, Greece
1 room Cottage
Skala Rachoniou, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 2
€ 125,000
For sale a 2-storey house of 124 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. The 1st floor consists …
3 room townhouse in Palio, Greece
3 room townhouse
Palio, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 2
€ 220,000
For sale maisonette of 100 sq.meters in Kavala. The maisonette has 2 levels. The ground floo…
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Nea Iraklitsa, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Nea Iraklitsa, Greece
7 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 3
€ 180,000
For sale 2-storey house of 138 sq.meters in Kavala. The first floor consists of 3 bedrooms. …
2 room apartment in Kavala Prefecture, Greece
2 room apartment
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 140,000
For sale apartment of 100 sq.meters in Kavala. The apartment is situated on the ground floor…
Townhouse 4 rooms in Kavala Prefecture, Greece
Townhouse 4 rooms
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
4 Number of rooms Number of floors 3
€ 400,000
For sale a three- storey maisonette of 177 sq.m in the suburbs of Kavala city. The 1st floor…
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Skala Potamias, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Skala Potamias, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 2
€ 220,000
For sale maisonette of 80 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. The maisonette has 2 levels. T…
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Skala Rachoniou, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Skala Rachoniou, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 230,000
For sale 2-storey house of 140 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. The ground floor consists…
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Skala Marion, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Skala Marion, Greece
8 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 1
€ 430,000
For sale maisonette of 240 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. The maisonette has 4 levels. …
Villa Villa in Nea Iraklitsa, Greece
Villa Villa
Nea Iraklitsa, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 5,000,000
For sale villa of 550 sq.meters in Kavala. There are solar panels for water heating, a firep…
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Potamia, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Potamia, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 65,000
For sale 2-storey house of 84 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. The ground floor consists …
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Kavala Prefecture, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
6 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 235,000
For sale maisonette of 190 sq.meters in Kavala. The maisonette has 3 levels. The semi-baseme…
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Chrysi Ammoudia, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Chrysi Ammoudia, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 210,000
For sale 3-storey house of 99 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. The semi-basement consists…
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Skala Rachoniou, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Skala Rachoniou, Greece
8 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 180,000
For sale 3-storey house of 180 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. The ground floor consists…
3 room townhouse in Kavala Prefecture, Greece
3 room townhouse
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 195,000
For sale maisonette of 110 sq.meters in Kavala. The maisonette has 3 levels. The semi-baseme…

