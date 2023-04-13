Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Houses for Sale in Kavala, Greece

45 properties total found
3 room housein Skala Marion, Greece
3 room house
Skala Marion, Greece
3 Number of rooms 220 m² -1 Floor
€ 670,000
Skala Marion SALE House 3 Bedrooms, 1 Kitchen 4 Bathroom Area: 220 m2, 2 Levels, New buildin…
6 room housein Nea Iraklitsa, Greece
6 room house
Nea Iraklitsa, Greece
6 Number of rooms 700 m² -1 Floor
€ 2,500,000
3 room housein Nea Iraklitsa, Greece
3 room house
Nea Iraklitsa, Greece
3 Number of rooms 109 m² -1 Floor
€ 310,000
Nea Iraklitsa SALE House 3 Bedrooms, 1 Living Room 1 Kitchen 2 Bathroom Area: 109 m2,, New B…
Cottage 2 bedroomsin Skala Kallirachis, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Skala Kallirachis, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 170,000
For sale 1-storey house of 60 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. The house consists of 2 be…
3 room housein Skala Rachoniou, Greece
3 room house
Skala Rachoniou, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 160 m² 2 Floor
€ 180,000
Thassos, Skala Rachoniou: For sale a newly built house of 160 sq.m. 3 levels in an excellent…
1 room Cottagein Ormos Prinou, Greece
1 room Cottage
Ormos Prinou, Greece
2 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 144,000
For sale 1-storey house of 43 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. The house consists of one …
3 room housein Elaiochori, Greece
3 room house
Elaiochori, Greece
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 200 m² 2 Floor
€ 700,000
For sale 3-storey country house, literally overlooking the sea, with stunning views over the…
Cottage 5 roomsin Kastro, Greece
Cottage 5 rooms
Kastro, Greece
5 Number of rooms Number of floors 2
€ 500,000
For sale a detached house with an adjacent plot on one of the most beautiful islands of Aege…
Cottage 6 roomsin Kastro, Greece
Cottage 6 rooms
Kastro, Greece
6 Number of rooms Number of floors 2
€ 605,000
For sale a detached house of 240 sq.m on the island of Thassos. The house consists of 2 inde…
1 room Cottagein Skala Marion, Greece
1 room Cottage
Skala Marion, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 3
€ 285,000
For sale a three storey house of 408 sq.m. on the island of Thassos. The house consists of 3…
3 room cottagein Skala Kallirachis, Greece
3 room cottage
Skala Kallirachis, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 265,000
For sale 1-storey house of 96 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. The house consists of 3 be…
Cottage 2 bedroomsin Skala Sotiros, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Skala Sotiros, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 550,000
For sale 1-storey house of 101 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. The house consists of 2 b…
Villa 3 room villain Potos, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
Potos, Greece
5 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 2
€ 485,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 270 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. The ground floor consists…
Cottage 2 bedroomsin Kalyvia, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Kalyvia, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 2
€ 160,000
For sale 3-storey house of 140 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. The semi-basement consist…
Cottage 2 bedroomsin Kalyvia, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Kalyvia, Greece
4 Number of rooms Number of floors 2
€ 135,000
For sale 3-storey house of 120 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. The semi-basement consist…
3 room cottagein Chrysi Ammoudia, Greece
3 room cottage
Chrysi Ammoudia, Greece
5 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 2
€ 100,000
For sale 2-storey house of 130 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. The ground floor consists…
1 room Cottagein Skala Rachoniou, Greece
1 room Cottage
Skala Rachoniou, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 2
€ 125,000
For sale a 2-storey house of 124 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. The 1st floor consists …
Cottage 5 bedroomsin Nea Iraklitsa, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Nea Iraklitsa, Greece
7 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 3
€ 180,000
For sale 2-storey house of 138 sq.meters in Kavala. The first floor consists of 3 bedrooms. …
Townhouse 4 roomsin Kavala Prefecture, Greece
Townhouse 4 rooms
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
4 Number of rooms Number of floors 3
€ 400,000
For sale a three- storey maisonette of 177 sq.m in the suburbs of Kavala city. The 1st floor…
Townhouse 2 bedroomsin Skala Potamias, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Skala Potamias, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 2
€ 220,000
For sale maisonette of 80 sq.meters on the island of Thassos .The maisonette has 2 levels. T…
Cottage 2 bedroomsin Skala Rachoniou, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Skala Rachoniou, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 230,000
For sale 2-storey house of 140 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. The ground floor consists…
Townhouse 4 bedroomsin Skala Marion, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Skala Marion, Greece
8 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 1
€ 430,000
For sale maisonette of 240 sq.meters on the island of Thassos .The maisonette has 4 levels. …
Villa Villain Nea Iraklitsa, Greece
Villa Villa
Nea Iraklitsa, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 5,000,000
For sale villa of 550 sq.meters in Kavala. There are solar panels for water heating, a firep…
Cottage 2 bedroomsin Potamia, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Potamia, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 65,000
For sale 2-storey house of 84 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. The ground floor consists …
Townhouse 4 bedroomsin Kavala Prefecture, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
6 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 235,000
For sale maisonette of 190 sq.meters in Kavala .The maisonette has 3 levels. The semi-baseme…
Cottage 2 bedroomsin Chrysi Ammoudia, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Chrysi Ammoudia, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 210,000
For sale 3-storey house of 99 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. The semi-basement consists…
Cottage 5 bedroomsin Skala Rachoniou, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Skala Rachoniou, Greece
8 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 180,000
For sale 3-storey house of 180 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. The ground floor consists…
Villa 5 room villain Skala Rachoniou, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
Skala Rachoniou, Greece
7 Number of rooms 5 bath Number of floors 1
€ 1,000,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 300 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. The ground floor consists…
3 room townhousein Kavala Prefecture, Greece
3 room townhouse
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 195,000
For sale maisonette of 110 sq.meters in Kavala .The maisonette has 3 levels. The semi-baseme…
Cottage 4 bedroomsin Kavala Prefecture, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
5 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 500,000
For sale 3-storey house of 250 sq.meters in Kavala. The ground floor consists of one WCone s…

