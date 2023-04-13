Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Macedonia and Thrace
  4. Eastern Macedonia and Thrace
  5. Kavala Prefecture
  6. Houses

Houses for sale in Kavala, Greece

Limenaria
9
Thassos
8
Krinides
5
Keramoti
4
Eleftheroupoli
2
House To archive
Clear all
222 properties total found
2 room housein Kavala Prefecture, Greece
2 room house
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 120 m²
€ 205,000
Kavala, Prophet Ilias: Detached house for sale 120 sq.m. in 250 sq.m. plot in very good cond…
2 room housein Agios Andreas, Greece
2 room house
Agios Andreas, Greece
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 72 m²
€ 155,000
Eleftheres, Agios Andreas: Excellent new Detached house for sale 72 sq.m. on 1 level in 131s…
Housein Ormos Prinou, Greece
House
Ormos Prinou, Greece
1 bath
€ 105,000
Property Code: 11272 - House FOR SALE in Thasos Ormos Prinou for €105.000 . This 45 sq. m. f…
House 1 bathroomin Amisiana, Greece
House 1 bathroom
Amisiana, Greece
1 bath 180 m²
€ 60,000
Eleftheroupolis, Amisiana: THROUGH AN AUCTION Available Detached house with tiled roof 180 s…
3 room housein Kavala Prefecture, Greece
3 room house
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 112 m²
€ 105,000
Kavala, Kalamitsa: THROUGH AUCTION Available Detached House 112 sq.m. 2 levels. It consists …
Housein Nea Iraklitsa, Greece
House
Nea Iraklitsa, Greece
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 92 m²
€ 275,000
Eleftheres, Nea Iraklitsa: Under construction. DETACHED HOUSE for sale in a 5-HOUSE COMPLEX.…
Housein Nea Iraklitsa, Greece
House
Nea Iraklitsa, Greece
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 92 m²
€ 275,000
Eleftheres, Nea Iraklitsa: Under construction. DETACHED HOUSE for sale in a 5-HOUSE COMPLEX.…
2 room housein Nea Iraklitsa, Greece
2 room house
Nea Iraklitsa, Greece
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 111 m²
€ 320,000
Eleftheres, Nea Iraklitsa: Under construction For sale MONOKATOIKIA 111sq.m. luxury and at a…
Housein Nea Iraklitsa, Greece
House
Nea Iraklitsa, Greece
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 92 m²
€ 265,000
Eleftheres, Nea Iraklitsa: Under construction FOR SALE DETACHED HOUSE 92TM. IN A COMPLEX OF …
Housein Nea Iraklitsa, Greece
House
Nea Iraklitsa, Greece
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 92 m²
€ 265,000
Eleftheres, Nea Iraklitsa: Under construction FOR SALE DETACHED HOUSE 92TM. IN A COMPLEX OF …
Housein Kavala Prefecture, Greece
House
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
77 m²
€ 37,900
Kavala, Potamoudia: Detached house 77 sq.m. in 129 sq.m. plot. It was built in 1964 and has …
5 room housein Kavala Prefecture, Greece
5 room house
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 188 m²
€ 179,000
Detached home for sale in Agios Loukas, Kavala of Kavala Prefecture for 179.000€ (Listing No…
3 room housein Skala Rachoniou, Greece
3 room house
Skala Rachoniou, Greece
2 bath
€ 300,000
Property Code: 11239 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Thasos Skala Rachoniou for €300.000 . This 100…
Housein Kavala Prefecture, Greece
House
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
1 Number of rooms 60 m²
€ 68,000
Detached home for sale in Kavala of Kavala Prefecture for 68.000€ (Listing No ΝΠ654). Anothe…
2 room housein Kallirachi, Greece
2 room house
Kallirachi, Greece
1 bath
€ 95,000
Property Code: 11234 - House FOR SALE in Thasos Kallirachi for €95.000 . This 140 sq. m. Ho…
Housein Sotiras, Greece
House
Sotiras, Greece
€ 40,000
Property Code: 11222 - House FOR SALE in Thasos Sotiras for €40.000 Exclusivity. This 56 sq.…
6 room housein Chortokopi, Greece
6 room house
Chortokopi, Greece
6 Number of rooms 5 bath 319 m²
€ 550,000
Eleftheroupoli, Hortokopi: Detached house for sale 319 sq.m. 2-level luxury house on a priva…
2 room housein Limenaria, Greece
2 room house
Limenaria, Greece
2 bath
€ 142,000
Property Code: 11216 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Thasos Limenaria for €142.000 . This 104 sq. m…
3 room housein Kavala Prefecture, Greece
3 room house
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 200 m²
€ 160,000
Kavala, Potamoudia: Unfinished 3-storey building for sale, total area 200 sq.m. Consisting o…
4 room housein Eleftheroupoli, Greece
4 room house
Eleftheroupoli, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 180 m² 2 Floor
€ 210,000
Detached home for sale in Center, Eleftheroupoli of Kavala Prefecture for 210.000€ (Listing …
2 room housein Amisiana, Greece
2 room house
Amisiana, Greece
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 168 m² 1 Floor
€ 80,000
Detached home for sale in Amisiana, Eleftheroupoli of Kavala Prefecture for 80.000€ (Listing…
4 room housein Kavala Prefecture, Greece
4 room house
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 180 m² 2 Floor
€ 250,000
Detached home for sale in DEPOS, Kavala of Kavala Prefecture for 250.000€ (Listing No MZ010)…
4 room housein Kavala Prefecture, Greece
4 room house
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 180 m²
€ 170,000
Kavala, Ano Kalamitsa: Unfinished Detached House for sale 218sq.m.-180sq.m. 3 levels, on a p…
7 room housein Agios Andreas, Greece
7 room house
Agios Andreas, Greece
7 Number of rooms 4 bath 240 m² 1 Floor
€ 225,000
Eleftheres, Agios Andreas: Renovated 240sq.m. residential complex for sale. in 990 sq.m. plo…
3 room housein Kavala Prefecture, Greece
3 room house
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 120 m² 1 Floor
€ 178,000
Detached home for sale in Timios Stauros - Sougelo, Kavala of Kavala Prefecture for 178.000€…
3 room housein Kavala Prefecture, Greece
3 room house
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 150 m²
€ 200,000
Detached home for sale in Panagia, Kavala of Kavala Prefecture for 200.000€ (Listing No ΝΠ64…
4 room housein Kavala Prefecture, Greece
4 room house
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 120 m²
€ 120,000
Kavala, Chilia: Detached house for sale, 120 sq.m. in 120 sq.m. 2-level plot without heating…
3 room housein Lydia, Greece
3 room house
Lydia, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 200 m²
€ 150,000
Filippoi,  Detached house for sale, 148 sq.m. and 200 sq.m. with balconies 1st floor, with i…
4 room housein Thassos, Greece
4 room house
Thassos, Greece
2 bath
€ 165,000
Property Code: 11193 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Thasos Limenas for €165.000. This 110 sq. m. M…
Housein Makrychori, Greece
House
Makrychori, Greece
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 90 m²
€ 45,000
Oreno, Kryoneri: Detached house for sale 90 sq.m. 2 levels with individual heating. It consi…

Properties features in Kavala, Greece

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir