Houses for sale in Kavala, Greece

222 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
2 room house
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
120 m²
€ 205,000
Kavala, Prophet Ilias: Detached house for sale 120 sq.m. in 250 sq.m. plot in very good cond…
2 room house
Agios Andreas, Greece
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
72 m²
€ 155,000
Eleftheres, Agios Andreas: Excellent new Detached house for sale 72 sq.m. on 1 level in 131s…
House
Ormos Prinou, Greece
1 bath
€ 105,000
Property Code: 11272 - House FOR SALE in Thasos Ormos Prinou for €105.000 . This 45 sq. m. f…
House 1 bathroom
Amisiana, Greece
1 bath
180 m²
€ 60,000
Eleftheroupolis, Amisiana: THROUGH AN AUCTION Available Detached house with tiled roof 180 s…
3 room house
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
112 m²
€ 105,000
Kavala, Kalamitsa: THROUGH AUCTION Available Detached House 112 sq.m. 2 levels. It consists …
House
Nea Iraklitsa, Greece
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
92 m²
€ 275,000
Eleftheres, Nea Iraklitsa: Under construction. DETACHED HOUSE for sale in a 5-HOUSE COMPLEX.…
House
Nea Iraklitsa, Greece
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
92 m²
€ 275,000
Eleftheres, Nea Iraklitsa: Under construction. DETACHED HOUSE for sale in a 5-HOUSE COMPLEX.…
2 room house
Nea Iraklitsa, Greece
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
111 m²
€ 320,000
Eleftheres, Nea Iraklitsa: Under construction For sale MONOKATOIKIA 111sq.m. luxury and at a…
House
Nea Iraklitsa, Greece
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
92 m²
€ 265,000
Eleftheres, Nea Iraklitsa: Under construction FOR SALE DETACHED HOUSE 92TM. IN A COMPLEX OF …
House
Nea Iraklitsa, Greece
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
92 m²
€ 265,000
Eleftheres, Nea Iraklitsa: Under construction FOR SALE DETACHED HOUSE 92TM. IN A COMPLEX OF …
House
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
77 m²
€ 37,900
Kavala, Potamoudia: Detached house 77 sq.m. in 129 sq.m. plot. It was built in 1964 and has …
5 room house
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
5 Number of rooms
2 bath
188 m²
€ 179,000
Detached home for sale in Agios Loukas, Kavala of Kavala Prefecture for 179.000€ (Listing No…
3 room house
Skala Rachoniou, Greece
2 bath
€ 300,000
Property Code: 11239 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Thasos Skala Rachoniou for €300.000 . This 100…
House
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
1 Number of rooms
60 m²
€ 68,000
Detached home for sale in Kavala of Kavala Prefecture for 68.000€ (Listing No ΝΠ654). Anothe…
2 room house
Kallirachi, Greece
1 bath
€ 95,000
Property Code: 11234 - House FOR SALE in Thasos Kallirachi for €95.000 . This 140 sq. m. Ho…
House
Sotiras, Greece
€ 40,000
Property Code: 11222 - House FOR SALE in Thasos Sotiras for €40.000 Exclusivity. This 56 sq.…
6 room house
Chortokopi, Greece
6 Number of rooms
5 bath
319 m²
€ 550,000
Eleftheroupoli, Hortokopi: Detached house for sale 319 sq.m. 2-level luxury house on a priva…
2 room house
Limenaria, Greece
2 bath
€ 142,000
Property Code: 11216 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Thasos Limenaria for €142.000 . This 104 sq. m…
3 room house
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
200 m²
€ 160,000
Kavala, Potamoudia: Unfinished 3-storey building for sale, total area 200 sq.m. Consisting o…
4 room house
Eleftheroupoli, Greece
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
180 m²
2 Floor
€ 210,000
Detached home for sale in Center, Eleftheroupoli of Kavala Prefecture for 210.000€ (Listing …
2 room house
Amisiana, Greece
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
168 m²
1 Floor
€ 80,000
Detached home for sale in Amisiana, Eleftheroupoli of Kavala Prefecture for 80.000€ (Listing…
4 room house
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
180 m²
2 Floor
€ 250,000
Detached home for sale in DEPOS, Kavala of Kavala Prefecture for 250.000€ (Listing No MZ010)…
4 room house
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
180 m²
€ 170,000
Kavala, Ano Kalamitsa: Unfinished Detached House for sale 218sq.m.-180sq.m. 3 levels, on a p…
7 room house
Agios Andreas, Greece
7 Number of rooms
4 bath
240 m²
1 Floor
€ 225,000
Eleftheres, Agios Andreas: Renovated 240sq.m. residential complex for sale. in 990 sq.m. plo…
3 room house
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
120 m²
1 Floor
€ 178,000
Detached home for sale in Timios Stauros - Sougelo, Kavala of Kavala Prefecture for 178.000€…
3 room house
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
150 m²
€ 200,000
Detached home for sale in Panagia, Kavala of Kavala Prefecture for 200.000€ (Listing No ΝΠ64…
4 room house
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
120 m²
€ 120,000
Kavala, Chilia: Detached house for sale, 120 sq.m. in 120 sq.m. 2-level plot without heating…
3 room house
Lydia, Greece
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
200 m²
€ 150,000
Filippoi, Detached house for sale, 148 sq.m. and 200 sq.m. with balconies 1st floor, with i…
4 room house
Thassos, Greece
2 bath
€ 165,000
Property Code: 11193 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Thasos Limenas for €165.000. This 110 sq. m. M…
House
Makrychori, Greece
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
90 m²
€ 45,000
Oreno, Kryoneri: Detached house for sale 90 sq.m. 2 levels with individual heating. It consi…
Show next 30 properties
1
2
3
...
8
