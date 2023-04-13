Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Cottages for Sale in Kavala, Greece

23 properties total found
Cottage 5 bedroomsin Zygos, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Zygos, Greece
7 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 3
€ 500,000
For sale 3-storey house of 250 sq.meters in Kavala. The ground floor consists of one bedroom…
Cottage 5 bedroomsin Folia, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Folia, Greece
6 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 2
€ 65,000
For sale under construction 2-storey house of 200 sq.meters in Kavala. The ground floor cons…
Cottage 6 roomsin Kastro, Greece
Cottage 6 rooms
Kastro, Greece
6 Number of rooms Number of floors 2
€ 605,000
For sale a detached house of 240 sq.m on the island of Thassos. The house consists of 2 inde…
Cottage 4 bedroomsin Thassos, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Thassos, Greece
6 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 220,000
For sale 2-storey house of 250 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. The ground floor consists…
1 room Cottagein Skala Marion, Greece
1 room Cottage
Skala Marion, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 3
€ 285,000
For sale a three storey house of 408 sq.m. on the island of Thassos. The house consists of 3…
Cottage 2 bedroomsin Skala Sotiros, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Skala Sotiros, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 550,000
For sale 1-storey house of 101 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. The house consists of 2 b…
1 room Cottagein Theologos, Greece
1 room Cottage
Theologos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 2
€ 160,000
For sale a two storey stone house of 120 sq.m on the island of Thassos. The owner repaired t…
3 room cottagein Chrysi Ammoudia, Greece
3 room cottage
Chrysi Ammoudia, Greece
5 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 2
€ 140,000
For sale 2-storey house of 180 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. The ground floor consists…
Cottage 2 bedroomsin Kalyvia, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Kalyvia, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 2
€ 160,000
For sale 3-storey house of 140 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. The semi-basement consist…
Cottage 2 bedroomsin Kalyvia, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Kalyvia, Greece
4 Number of rooms Number of floors 2
€ 135,000
For sale 3-storey house of 120 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. The semi-basement consist…
3 room cottagein Chrysi Ammoudia, Greece
3 room cottage
Chrysi Ammoudia, Greece
5 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 2
€ 100,000
For sale 2-storey house of 130 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. The ground floor consists…
1 room Cottagein Skala Rachoniou, Greece
1 room Cottage
Skala Rachoniou, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 2
€ 125,000
For sale a 2-storey house of 124 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. The 1st floor consists …
Cottage 5 bedroomsin Nea Iraklitsa, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Nea Iraklitsa, Greece
7 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 3
€ 180,000
For sale 2-storey house of 138 sq.meters in Kavala. The first floor consists of 3 bedrooms. …
Cottage 2 bedroomsin Skala Rachoniou, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Skala Rachoniou, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 230,000
For sale 2-storey house of 140 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. The ground floor consists…
Cottage 2 bedroomsin Potamia, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Potamia, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 65,000
For sale 2-storey house of 84 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. The ground floor consists …
Cottage 2 bedroomsin Chrysi Ammoudia, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Chrysi Ammoudia, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 210,000
For sale 3-storey house of 99 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. The semi-basement consists…
Cottage 5 bedroomsin Skala Rachoniou, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Skala Rachoniou, Greece
8 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 180,000
For sale 3-storey house of 180 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. The ground floor consists…
3 room cottagein Potamia, Greece
3 room cottage
Potamia, Greece
6 Number of rooms 5 bath Number of floors 3
€ 480,000
For sale 3-storey house of 270 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. The ground floor consists…
Cottage 6 bedroomsin Agiasma, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Agiasma, Greece
8 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 270,000
For sale 2-storey house of 290 sq.meters in Kavala. The ground floor consists of 3 bedrooms,…
1 room Cottagein Theologos, Greece
1 room Cottage
Theologos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 2
€ 250,000
FOR SALE a detached house on the outskirts of the traditional settlement Theologos in Thasso…
1 room Cottagein Megalos Prinos, Greece
1 room Cottage
Megalos Prinos, Greece
3 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 3
€ 150,000
For sale 3-storey house of 153 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. The ground floor consists…
3 room cottagein Eleftheres, Greece
3 room cottage
Eleftheres, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 2
€ 280,000
For sale 2-storey house of 147 sq.meters in Kavala. The ground floor consists of 3 bedrooms,…
Cottage 2 bedroomsin Chaidefto, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Chaidefto, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 230,000
For sale 1-storey house of 83 sq.meters in Kavala. The house consists of 2 bedrooms, living …

Properties features in Kavala, Greece

