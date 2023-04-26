Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Kavala, Greece

173 properties total found
3 room apartment in Kavala Prefecture, Greece
3 room apartment
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 145 m² 1 Floor
€ 195,000
Apartment for sale in Agia Paraskeui, Kavala of Kavala Prefecture for 195.000€ (Listing No Ν…
3 room apartment in Kavala Prefecture, Greece
3 room apartment
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 102 m² 3 Floor
€ 200,000
Kavala, Kalamitsa: Apartment for sale 102 sq.m. on the 3rd floor of the building. It consist…
2 room apartment in Kavala Prefecture, Greece
2 room apartment
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 122 m² 1 Floor
€ 135,000
Kavala, Agios Georgios: For sale corner Apartment 122 sq.m. in a very central location, fron…
4 room apartment in Nea Iraklitsa, Greece
4 room apartment
Nea Iraklitsa, Greece
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 162 m²
€ 300,000
Eleftheres, Nea Iraklitsa: Maisonette for sale 162 sq.m. on a plot of 314 sq.m. on 3 levels.…
3 room apartment in Agios Andreas, Greece
3 room apartment
Agios Andreas, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 105 m²
€ 195,000
Eleftheres, Agios Andreas: For sale: 105 sq.m. detached house. maisonette on a plot of exclu…
3 room apartment in Agios Andreas, Greece
3 room apartment
Agios Andreas, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 105 m²
€ 195,000
Eleftheres, Agios Andreas: For sale under construction Detached Maisonette with 191 sq.m plo…
2 room apartment in Nea Peramos, Greece
2 room apartment
Nea Peramos, Greece
2 Number of rooms 2 bath 84 m² 2 Floor
€ 193,200
Maisonette for sale in Nea Peramos, Eleitheres of Kavala Prefecture for 193.200€ (Listing No…
2 room apartment in Nea Peramos, Greece
2 room apartment
Nea Peramos, Greece
2 Number of rooms 2 bath 78 m²
€ 163,800
Maisonette for sale in Nea Peramos, Eleitheres of Kavala Prefecture for 163.800€ (Listing No…
3 room apartment in Kavala Prefecture, Greece
3 room apartment
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 150 m² 2 Floor
€ 177,000
 Kavala, Kipoupoli: THROUGH AUCTION Available Floor apartment 150 sq.m. in 305 sq.m. plot on…
2 room apartment in Amygdaleonas, Greece
2 room apartment
Amygdaleonas, Greece
2 Number of rooms 2 bath 222 m²
€ 154,300
 Philippi, Amygdaleonas: THROUGH AUCTION Available Maisonette 222 sq.m., in a residential co…
2 room apartment in Nea Iraklitsa, Greece
2 room apartment
Nea Iraklitsa, Greece
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 83 m² 1 Floor
€ 100,000
 Eleftheres, Nea Iraklitsa: THROUGH AUCTION Available Apartment 83 sq.m. in 910 sq.m. plot o…
2 room apartment in Nea Iraklitsa, Greece
2 room apartment
Nea Iraklitsa, Greece
2 Number of rooms 2 bath 88 m²
€ 220,000
Eleftheres, Nea Iraklitsa: For sale, under construction, Maisonette apartment 88 sq.m. in a …
1 room apartment in Nea Iraklitsa, Greece
1 room apartment
Nea Iraklitsa, Greece
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 51 m² 1 Floor
€ 125,000
Eleftheres, Nea Iraklitsa: 51 sq.m. apartment under construction for sale. in a luxury resid…
1 room apartment in Nea Iraklitsa, Greece
1 room apartment
Nea Iraklitsa, Greece
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 51 m²
€ 145,000
Eleftheres, Nea Iraklitsa: 51 sq.m. apartment under construction for sale. in a luxury resid…
1 room apartment in Nea Iraklitsa, Greece
1 room apartment
Nea Iraklitsa, Greece
1 Number of rooms 2 bath 111 m²
€ 300,000
Eleftheres, Nea Iraklitsa: Under construction, 111 sq.m. maisonette for sale. luxury on the …
2 room apartment in Nea Iraklitsa, Greece
2 room apartment
Nea Iraklitsa, Greece
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 64 m² 1 Floor
€ 160,000
Eleftheres, Nea Iraklitsa: 64 sq.m. apartment under construction for sale. in a luxury resid…
2 room apartment in Nea Iraklitsa, Greece
2 room apartment
Nea Iraklitsa, Greece
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 64 m²
€ 180,000
Eleftheres, Nea Iraklitsa: 64 sq.m. apartment under construction for sale. in a luxury resid…
2 room apartment in Nea Iraklitsa, Greece
2 room apartment
Nea Iraklitsa, Greece
2 Number of rooms 2 bath 87 m²
€ 220,000
Eleftheres, Nea Iraklitsa: For sale, under construction, Maisonette apartment 87 sq.m. in a …
1 room apartment in Nea Iraklitsa, Greece
1 room apartment
Nea Iraklitsa, Greece
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 51 m² 1 Floor
€ 125,000
Eleftheres, Nea Iraklitsa: 51 sq.m. apartment under construction for sale. in a luxury resid…
1 room apartment in Nea Iraklitsa, Greece
1 room apartment
Nea Iraklitsa, Greece
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 51 m²
€ 135,000
Eleftheres, Nea Iraklitsa: 51 sq.m. apartment under construction for sale. in a luxury resid…
2 room apartment in Kavala Prefecture, Greece
2 room apartment
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 88 m² 2 Floor
€ 139,000
Apartment for sale in Agios Loukas, Kavala of Kavala Prefecture for 139.000€ (Listing No ΝΠ6…
3 room apartment in Kavala Prefecture, Greece
3 room apartment
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 100 m² 1 Floor
€ 59,000
Apartment for sale in Agios Loukas, Kavala of Kavala Prefecture for 59.000€ (Listing No ΝΠ65…
9 room apartment in Palio, Greece
9 room apartment
Palio, Greece
15 Number of rooms 1 050 m²
€ 2,700,000
Apartment complex for sale in Palio, Kavala of Kavala Prefecture for 2.700.000€ (Listing No …
2 room apartment in Nea Iraklitsa, Greece
2 room apartment
Nea Iraklitsa, Greece
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 83 m² 1 Floor
€ 100,000
Eleftheres, Nea Iraklitsa: THROUGH AUCTION Available Apartment 83.21 sq.m. in 910 sq.m. plot…
2 room apartment in Kavala Prefecture, Greece
2 room apartment
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 120 m² 1 Floor
€ 90,000
Kavala, Agia Paraskevi: THROUGH CROWD 1st floor apartment 120 sq.m. 2 bedrooms, kitchen, liv…
1 room apartment in Kavala Prefecture, Greece
1 room apartment
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 30 m²
€ 30,000
Kavala, Kipoupoli: THROUGH PUBLISHING Available Apartment 30 sq.m. in 305 sq.m. ground floor…
3 room apartment in Kavala Prefecture, Greece
3 room apartment
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 100 m² 4 Floor
€ 125,000
Kavala, Center: A 4th floor apartment of 100 sq.m., facade, 3 bedrooms, open-plan living roo…
6 room apartment in Kavala Prefecture, Greece
6 room apartment
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
6 Number of rooms 3 bath 476 m²
€ 480,000
Kavala, Agios Loukas: THROUGH AUCTION Available Apartment complex 476 sq.m. in 481 sq.m. plo…
1 room apartment in Nea Iraklitsa, Greece
1 room apartment
Nea Iraklitsa, Greece
1 Number of rooms 2 bath 104 m²
€ 270,000
Eleftheres, Nea Iraklitsa: For sale, under construction, Maisonette apartment 104 sq.m. in a…
2 room apartment in Nea Iraklitsa, Greece
2 room apartment
Nea Iraklitsa, Greece
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 64 m² 1 Floor
€ 160,000
Eleftheres, Nea Iraklitsa: 64 sq.m. apartment under construction for sale. in a luxury resid…

