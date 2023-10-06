Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Greece
  4. Kavala Regional Unit
  5. Villas

Pool Villas for sale in Kavala Regional Unit, Greece

Kavala
13
Kavala Prefecture
13
Villa To archive
Clear all
3 properties total found
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Potos, Greece
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Potos, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 270 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey villa of 270 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. The ground floor consists…
€485,000
Villa Villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Nea Iraklitsa, Greece
Villa Villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Nea Iraklitsa, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 550 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale villa of 550 sq.meters in Kavala. There are solar panels for water heating, a firep…
€5,00M
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in Skala Rachoniou, Greece
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Skala Rachoniou, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 5
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 300 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. The ground floor consists…
€1,000,000

Properties features in Kavala Regional Unit, Greece

with sea view
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir